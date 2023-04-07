It’s my honor to write this article during Holy Week, the days leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion.
In one week, we go from shouting, “Hosanna!” on Palm Sunday to joining Jesus and the disciples at the last supper; then journeying to the garden to pray; finally leading us to Good Friday today. The day that we contemplate Jesus’ death on the cross.
Therefore, I invite you to pause and reflect on this transformational event of today and the week.
When I allow Holy Week to interrupt my life by stopping my typical motions and noticing what is going on, it becomes clear that this week is summed up by one word: Love. I am just as guilty as anyone else regarding the overuse of this word. However, when we view love through the events unfolding this week, we notice how deep love is and how deeply we are called to love those around us.
Jesus even uses love to describe what is going on. Just after he washes the disciples’ feet, he tells them in the 15th chapter of John to remain in his love. Jesus says (John 15:13 CEB), “No one has greater love than to give up one’s life for one’s friends.” In this statement, Jesus uses the word love twice. Did you notice that?
In English, the second occurrence of love gets translated as “friends.” Even so, the word used in Greek is philia, which means friendly love. The first love in this statement is agape, which means demonstrating compassionate care for others. Agape is the love that Jesus demonstrates not only in washing the feet but as he struggles to breathe on the cross.
Now, I feel it is essential that we remember that before Jesus was arrested, he prayed in the garden. Do you remember what he was praying for? He was asking God to find another way. Jesus didn’t want to go to the cross. Yet he did. Why? Because Jesus loves us. He did something he did not want to do to show us just how deep his love is for us.
This selfless act exemplifies what it means to remain in Jesus’ love. Jesus invites us in this example to deeply love those around us. We do this by placing others’ needs before our own, sometimes serving in ways that we feel are below us so we can remain in Jesus’ love.
Evil put Jesus on that cross, and Jesus’ love for us kept him there. Three days later, the resurrection reveals that love will always conquer evil. May we live and love others as deeply as Christ each and every day, as we strive to remain in Jesus’ love.
Rev. Jim Barth is the pastor of First United Methodist Church in Sheridan.