Road construction stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

There seems to be construction going on all around us. Road construction, trees trimmed, roofs repaired and houses built. So many projects are happening everywhere we look.

It reminds me that disciples are also a work in progress. We are constantly molded and shaped by scripture, life experiences, reason and tradition. For us to be molded and shaped, however, we must fully understand who we are. We need to understand who we are living for and whose we are. So I ask the question: Who are you? Whose are you? What are your passions? What gets you fired up? What do you allow to push your buttons? What are some areas of life that need growth?

Rev. Jim Barth is the pastor of First United Methodist Church. 

Tags

Recommended for you