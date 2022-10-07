There seems to be construction going on all around us. Road construction, trees trimmed, roofs repaired and houses built. So many projects are happening everywhere we look.
It reminds me that disciples are also a work in progress. We are constantly molded and shaped by scripture, life experiences, reason and tradition. For us to be molded and shaped, however, we must fully understand who we are. We need to understand who we are living for and whose we are. So I ask the question: Who are you? Whose are you? What are your passions? What gets you fired up? What do you allow to push your buttons? What are some areas of life that need growth?
A book of wisdom literature in the New Testament can give us some insight on this topic. I would invite you to read a few verses from James 1:22-25. In this scripture, James shares the importance of listening to Jesus’ teachings, being open to receiving what Jesus says, knowing who we are, so the words of Jesus can help us grow and embody what we learn. It sure sounds easy in theory; however, it actually is more challenging than we would like to admit.
One of the most complex tasks we face when we are being molded and shaped is embodying what we learn. This is primarily due to us needing a clear picture of who we are which places us in a vulnerable position with ourselves. Because we might not always appreciate what we find, however, this helps us recognize the internal change that Jesus might be leading us to once we can see ourselves clearly. See, change is an integral part of being a disciple.
When we spend time reading the Bible, understanding who we are, talking and listening to each other in the community, and being open to learning, these opportunities invite change. That invites new perspectives and draws us closer to one another instead of further apart.
Let’s remember every time we are waiting in construction traffic or woken up by a jackhammer that disciples are a work in progress too. So, know who you are, know whose you are, and allow God to shape and mold you into Christ’s image.
Rev. Jim Barth is the pastor of First United Methodist Church.