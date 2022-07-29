This week’s news covered the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park, which has already burned more than 16,791 acres with low containment. Fire is a powerful metaphor. It can signify the beginning and the end of something. The spark of an idea. That idea caught fire and burned bright! Or something burned to the ground. It ended in failure.
In Acts 2:41, we are told the church added 3,000 members that day. Everyone there had seen the church ignited with the image of the Holy Spirit alighting on each disciple praying there through “tongues of fire.” The Christian church was ignited that day.
Throughout history, at times when the Christian church was in danger of losing its flame, a new fire ignites and takes flight to renew and purify the church. There has not always been agreement on these changes, but when God is at work, that work can be seen.
The times we are in, with an international pandemic, an outrageous cost of living, war, climate changing (with the disagreements that those changes bring), and so much more leave all of us, and especially church leaders in “the fire.” Even as we struggle to address the numerous difficulties faced by those worldwide, God’s fire has not gone out!
“In the past God spoke to our ancestors through the prophets at many times and in various ways, but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed heir of all things, and through whom also he made the universe. The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being, sustaining all things by his powerful word. After he had provided purification for sins, he sat down at the right hand of the Majesty in heaven” Hebrews 1:1-3).
“For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are—yet he did not sin. Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need” (Hebrews 4:15-16).
Jesus did not shrink back but gave himself up for us. John 8:12 reads, “When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (NIV). Don’t lose faith. I am with you. The flame has not gone out. Burn brightly, and do not give up.
Jesus said, “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:14-16, NIV).
Rev. Christie American Horse is pastor of Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene.