This week’s news covered the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park, which has already burned more than 16,791 acres with low containment. Fire is a powerful metaphor. It can signify the beginning and the end of something. The spark of an idea. That idea caught fire and burned bright! Or something burned to the ground. It ended in failure.

In Acts 2:41, we are told the church added 3,000 members that day. Everyone there had seen the church ignited with the image of the Holy Spirit alighting on each disciple praying there through “tongues of fire.” The Christian church was ignited that day.

Rev. Christie American Horse is pastor of Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene. 

