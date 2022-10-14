I enjoy this time of year. The beauty of autumn is stunning. And yet, with all of the colorful changes, leaves on the ground are daily reminders to me that there is work to do.
I haven’t had a yard to rake in the last seven or eight years but in our new location the chore will be plentiful.
As I thought about this upcoming task, I remembered raking leaves at one of our old houses about 10 years ago. I had a neighbor that didn’t like our dog and he was agitated with our family.
Let me be clear, between work and school, we weren’t giving Buddy enough attention through the day, and he barked while he was fenced in the backyard. I don’t blame our neighbor for being frustrated, no one appreciates a consistently barking dog.
One day I stopped by the house for a moment but my neighbor didn’t realize it. I heard Buddy barking in the backyard. I ran into the basement to grab something and I looked out the window to see Mr. Neighbor kicking at my dog through the fence.
Everyone knows, you don’t kick another man’s dog. I ran up the stairs to go out and speak with my neighbor but when I got there he had already begun to back out of his driveway and pull away.
About a week later, my youngest son I were raking our leaves. Just about the time we had finished our tedious task, I felt like the Lord nudge my heart to rake this neighbor's yard also. As any good man and leader in our community would do, I politely said “No” to the Lord.
“Why would I do that for a man who has not been kind to our family?"
Continuing to justify my decision in my mind, I finished raking leaves with my son. As we put the last few handfuls in the bag, Chandler said, “Dad, I feel like God wants us to rake our neighbor's leaves."
With his sincere words God melted my heart. I knew it was God speaking through my son and I knew that we still had work to do. I repented to the Lord for my disobedience, put my gloves back on, and we went to work. I did not hang a sign on the door that told him who had helped with his chore. I never advertised to him or anyone else what we did. I think he knew, and from that day on, we all treated each other differently.
A little kindness seemed to help mend our relationship.
Let me be clear, kindness is not the light of the world. Jesus alone is the light of the world. (John 8:12) As Christ followers, however, good deeds should be a regular part of our lives. (James 2:18)
The Bible clearly teaches that we are not made right with God because of our good works. Actually, it’s because of our relationship with Christ that his light shines brightly through us by our good deeds. (Ephesians 2:8-10). The purpose of our good works should always be to glorify God alone. (Matthew 5:16)
I think of this event every autumn and I ask the Lord to use me and my family to make a difference in this life for his glory.
Dear follower of Christ, look around you today and ask yourself how God may use you to serve someone for his glory and their good?
Scott Lee is pastor of Bethesda Worship Center.