Tuesday was Valentine’s Day. Professions of love flooded social media. Untold numbers of flowers and chocolates were sent to that special someone. I imagine, even with the winter storm, many couples went out to eat.

My wife and I? We spent an unexpected day at home together due to the weather and did laundry together, cleaned off the kitchen table which always seems to be the storage for everything together, uncluttered the house together and ate grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup together. It was a nice day. I love her, but we purposefully stopped sending flowers and chocolates to each other on Valentine’s Day since early in our marriage. To us, every day with each other is Valentine’s Day. And that’s not just mushy talk. It’s true. We love each other dearly and we tell each other every day, but there are times when we don’t like each other and the feeling of love doesn’t come easily.

Gary Dobney is envoy-in-charge at The Salvation Army in Sheridan.

Tags

Recommended for you