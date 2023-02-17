Tuesday was Valentine’s Day. Professions of love flooded social media. Untold numbers of flowers and chocolates were sent to that special someone. I imagine, even with the winter storm, many couples went out to eat.
My wife and I? We spent an unexpected day at home together due to the weather and did laundry together, cleaned off the kitchen table which always seems to be the storage for everything together, uncluttered the house together and ate grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup together. It was a nice day. I love her, but we purposefully stopped sending flowers and chocolates to each other on Valentine’s Day since early in our marriage. To us, every day with each other is Valentine’s Day. And that’s not just mushy talk. It’s true. We love each other dearly and we tell each other every day, but there are times when we don’t like each other and the feeling of love doesn’t come easily.
She loves me even when I screw up and hurt her feelings. I love her even when she makes a mistake that costs us a few dollars. She loves me even when I do things that bother her (and vice versa). She loves me even when I embarrass her (never intentionally). I love her even when I don’t understand her. She loves me even when she knows I’m wrong. I love her even when I know that she is right (and it makes me mad!). She loves me even when I make strange noises in the privacy of our house! I love her even when she brushes her teeth with her mouth open for seemingly an eternity.
I love when she is kind to others (who often probably don’t earn it). She loves when I take care of house chores…just because. I love when she watches football with me (knowing that she hates it!). She loves when I watch a romantic comedy with her (knowing that I hate it!), Etc.
I get great joy from doing things for her; she gets great joy from doing things for me. Our love is selfless.
In short, we love each other “…for better for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, ‘til death do us part (us do part?)….” Part of our vows to each other on our wedding day included, “We declare our intention to be to each other, by the help of God, true Christian examples and, through times of joy, difficulty, or loss, to encourage each other to grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” You see, love is not a feeling, it’s an act of your will.
One of my favorite Christian folk singers in my youth was Don Francisco, and I often think on the lyrics of his song by that name, Love is Not A Feeling. “So you say you can't take it/The price is too high/Your feelings have gone/It seems your river's run dry/You never imagined/It could turn out so rough/You give and give and give/And still it's never enough/Your emotions have vanished/It once held a thrill/The wonder of love/Could be alive in you still/The ring on your finger/Is put there to stay/You'll never forget/The words you promised that day/Jesus didn't die for you/Because it was fun/He hung there for love/Because it had to be done/And in spite of the anguish/His work was fulfilled/Cause love is not a feelin'/It's an act of your will/Love is not a feelin'/It's an act of your will” (1984).
Valentine’s Day was four days ago. The flowers will soon whither and die, the chocolate is probably already consumed, and there will be many times when you “feel in love” with that special someone. But when it’s the worse, when the money is tight, when one or both of you are sick, when being together is difficult, when you experience loss, or when you just don’t like each other at the moment, don’t wait for the feeling of love to declare your love again to him or her. Love intentionally (even when they do THAT thing!). Say, “I Love You” at the end of your disagreement. Show, “I Love You” by doing something you would rather not do because you know it will please him or her. Love like: Philippians 2:1-11.
Remember, love is not a feeling but an act of your will.
Gary Dobney is envoy-in-charge at The Salvation Army in Sheridan.