Living through a pandemic has presented more challenges for people of faith than we were prepared to take on.
I can remember staying late after a Ministerial Association meeting on a Tuesday afternoon in March to begin planning for Vacation Bible School. Not one pastor spoke a word of anticipation that on Friday we all would be receiving telephone calls from our denominational leadership to cancel in house public worship. That Friday turned into a scramble to figure out how to go forward with traditional religious responsibilities and protect everyone in the congregation from the coronavirus at the same time.
What the pandemic has done is reinforce our core beliefs. At the core of Jesus’ preaching is the command to love. Love God with heart, mind, soul and strength and love your neighbor as yourself.
It’s that love your neighbor as yourself that has taken on a new dimension in corona-time. We are blessed to live in a wealthy country. A country that preaches self-determination, independence, you do it your way and I will do it my way. All of a sudden, we have been forced to be more intentional about our neighbor, to really think about what love of neighbor looks like in these days of virus control.
In a pandemic, what you do drastically affects your neighbor. It has become a common theme that someone went to spend time with trusted friends and found out the next day those whom they trusted to be safe turned out to be labeled that dreaded word — “positive.”
In the meantime, your circle of friends continues to shrink from small to smaller. It’s your version of the National Basketball Association bubble. Wearing a mask, keeping physical distance, washing hands have become spiritual disciplines of love of neighbor and love of self.
These two commands by Jesus — love of God and neighbor — point us toward living in a healthy community. If we are going to live in a healthy community then we are going to have to demonstrate in our personal lifestyle choices that we care about our neighbor.
In the past, caring for others was simple. Just drive on the right side of the road, stop at the red octagon sign, watch out for pedestrians and don’t run into each other. When at church, the rules were: Get up close and personal, shake hands, sing loud and talk to everyone.
No more. Not now.
When in public, keep your distance, wear a covering over your mouth and nose and don’t touch.
We are into the third wave of this pandemic. It is critically important that you pay attention to your behaviors. Be kind to one another in public. Be patient with your family. Personal responsibility rests in you and on you.
Corona is a sneaky nasty virus. Best to follow the doctors’ advice. When in public, wear a mask. Yet, corona also has much to teach you, like putting your faith talk into positive action by loving your neighbor as yourself.