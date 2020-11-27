I’m a firm believer in deciding in advance what you will do. I often play out scenarios in my mind. I plan out a response in advance to various situations so that when a situation arises I already know what I’m going to do. If this, then that. But along with everyone else, I have a problem. The year 2020 has played out situations that no one could plan for.
Talking to a friend recently about the unpredictable nature of this year, I commented that now we must make decisions based on our principles instead of our plans.
There are many principles (or values) we could choose to live by. Occasionally these values are in competition with one another. Perhaps completion of a work task interferes with family time. Perhaps being integrous means not earning the income you thought you deserved.
How do we move forward in these situations? Apostle Paul reminded us that there is one principle that trumps them all. That’s love.
Three things will last forever — faith, hope and love — and the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13 (NLT)
Much is temporary. Very little is permanent. This year is clear evidence of that. However, at least three things are lasting and meaningful with one especially noteworthy — faith, hope and love.
While many agree with this in principle, our expression of love — the way we actually live it out — too easily gets confused and misguided. And that’s where we can run into problems. Instead of doing the things we think we are doing, we end up doing the opposite. Instead of showing love and kindness, we might justify harshness and judgment. We see this clearly today on all sides of all the issues.
Why is love the greatest? Love reflects God’s fundamental character. Christ is the expression of this. As we prepare to observe Advent (recognition of Christ’s first coming and anticipation of his return), let’s observe our own lives and interactions with others. Do the things we do reflect the principles we believe to be true? Do our words communicate hope and light in a broken world? Do our actions show the evidence of a changed life?
Don’t just pretend to love others. Really love them. Hate what is wrong. Hold tightly to what is good. Romans 12:9 (NLT)
Let’s decide in advance to honor and love one another well. Let’s commit to excellence in speech, behavior and action. May we live in such a way that others will clearly see what is most important.
And may the Lord make your love for one another and for all people grow and overflow, just as our love for you overflows. 1 Thessalonians 3:12 (NLT)