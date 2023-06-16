here are no prerequisites for being a parent. On Mother’s and Father’s Day, we celebrate the rewards and legacy of good parents. Our culture projects an image of the ideal parent that is rarely achieved without error. Even still, specific springtime Sundays are designated to perpetuate the elusive accomplishments of parenthood.
Baby Boomers were indoctrinated with black and white sitcoms that featured the ideal family unit. Thirty-minute shows like “Father Knows Best,” “My Three Sons” and “The Donna Reed Show” reminded Americans that mothers and fathers may be flawed but are ultimately reliable and compassionate.
The reality behind the closed doors of American families was not easily exposed. In contrast to the sitcoms mentioned above, movies that followed like “Kramer vs Kramer,” “Ordinary People” and “Parenthood” addressed issues that were unspeakable in preceding generations. Alcoholism, adultery, abuse, divorce and other social maladies were just not talked about. Why bring up something that is “ugly”?
In the aforementioned film, “Parenthood,” viewers are introduced to Tod; a young man who did not have anything to celebrate on Father’s Day. He relays his construct of father to the concerned mother of his girlfriend: “[My old man] used to wake me up every morning by flicking lit cigarettes at my head. He’d say, ‘Hey, ***hole, get up and make me breakfast!’ You know, Mrs. Buckman, you need a license to buy a dog, or drive a car. Hell, you need a license to catch a fish! But they’ll let [anyone] . . . be a father.”
On Father’s Day preachers are challenged to proclaim the merits of being a good parent. For those blessed with such memories, taking Dad out for lunch or bringing Mom to church on a certain springtime Sunday is expected. Sadly, for some these obligatory duties are reduced to what the French call devoir. Why wait until after our less-than-perfect parents are eulogized to appreciate what they got right?
Children and parents alike are imbued with a description of the role to be performed. We would do well to identify the characteristics of a good parent (mother or father) and the origins of these paternal standards of conduct. The great spirit, creator, God, our heavenly father loves all the “children of the world. Red and yellow, black and white, all are precious in his sight” — the perfect parent loves them all. Unconditional love, patience, wisdom, self-sacrifice and compassionate instruction that produce loving, responsible adults are characteristics to emulate.
For those like Tod who were not blessed with parents to mimic, forgiveness becomes the attribute most difficult to assimilate. Without someone to demonstrate its merits, grace will not come easy. But even abused children rarely reach adulthood deluded to think they are perfect and never need to apologize. We may not all be parents, but everyone has a father. Some better than others — some present, some absent.
When we measure our understanding of father this Sunday, remember where the standard comes from. If you are blessed with a good parent, be thankful every day. If not, heed the lessons from a son whose father loves all the children of the world: “Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven.” — Luke 6:37
Rev. C. Vanya Mullinax is the pastor at First Christian Church.