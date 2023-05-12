Several months ago I received a warning from one of our friendly police officers for not using my blinkers to change lanes on Coffeen Avenue. I had not thought anyone was close enough to inform of my intentions but the officer did. On a recent trip, that warning came back to mind, and God began whispering the lesson he wanted me to illustrate of how he has been communicating to and with mankind whether coming toward him or falling behind.

God has always been communicating to humanity through the expanse of the heavens about his glory, righteousness, handiwork, invisible attributes, eternal power and divine nature. God says his communication through his creation is so clear that mankind is without excuse for not understanding what he has revealed with it (Psalm 19:1; Psalm 97:6; Romans1:20). Are you watching for his blinker?

Terral Bearden is pastor of Calvary Baptist Church and member of Pastors United In Christ. 

