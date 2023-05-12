Several months ago I received a warning from one of our friendly police officers for not using my blinkers to change lanes on Coffeen Avenue. I had not thought anyone was close enough to inform of my intentions but the officer did. On a recent trip, that warning came back to mind, and God began whispering the lesson he wanted me to illustrate of how he has been communicating to and with mankind whether coming toward him or falling behind.
God has always been communicating to humanity through the expanse of the heavens about his glory, righteousness, handiwork, invisible attributes, eternal power and divine nature. God says his communication through his creation is so clear that mankind is without excuse for not understanding what he has revealed with it (Psalm 19:1; Psalm 97:6; Romans1:20). Are you watching for his blinker?
Through his law, God has been tutoring us to bring us to Christ for the forgiveness of our sins (Galatians 3:24). Have you seen that blinker?
God has also spoken to and been heard, seen and touched by his prophets and apostles who, in turn, wrote down God’s communication for all of us to read and hear (1 Peter 1:16-21; 1 John 1:1-4) The collection of those writings we call the Bible. Jesus said all of it was about him (John 5:39). Have you read God’s blinker?
Ultimately, God has spoken to us through his son Jesus Christ. Because he has spoken through Jesus, we can see the “radiance of His glory, the exact representation of his nature, his upholding power, his majesty and rulership (Hebrews 1:1-3; Exodus 34:6-7). Have you considered God’s brightest flashing blinker?
Shortly after I was born, my mother had seen, heard, read and considered God’s communication to all of us. As a result she turned away from her sin of rebellion against God, trusted Jesus to forgive her and make her right with God, and became a follower of Jesus. I rise to bless her near daily because she diligently showed me God’s blinkers in her words, deeds and love and at the age of ten I too understood God’s blinkers and trusted Jesus as my Lord and Savior.
There is no greater gift a mother could give her child than God’s gift of eternal life in Christ Jesus. Mothers, and grandmothers, have been doing so for millennia (2 Timothy 1:5; Romans 1:17). Thank you to all the mothers around the world who have done so.
To all those who have not, take courage, you can too. Just like my mother did.
Terral Bearden is pastor of Calvary Baptist Church and member of Pastors United In Christ.