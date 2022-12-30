together friendship stock
Christmas celebrations are wrapping up and this weekend we celebrate our collective revolution around the sun. The new year lets us reflect on what has shaped us over the past 365 days.

I once heard the act of looking back as “re-membering.” We see the groups of which we are a member and find the opportunity to recommit ourselves as one piece of something larger. For many of us, we "re-member" our families as we literally put ourselves together in gathering around the holidays.

Karl Heimbuck is pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Sheridan.

