Christmas celebrations are wrapping up and this weekend we celebrate our collective revolution around the sun. The new year lets us reflect on what has shaped us over the past 365 days.
I once heard the act of looking back as “re-membering.” We see the groups of which we are a member and find the opportunity to recommit ourselves as one piece of something larger. For many of us, we "re-member" our families as we literally put ourselves together in gathering around the holidays.
In the church, we "re-member" whenever we share communion. We recall the story of Jesus Christ who has immersed the entirety of the world in grace upon grace. We are shaped by that recollection and put back together around the communion table with God and one another.
As "re-member" this past year, I see that I do not come into the moment of 2023 because of what I have done on my own. God’s grace has upheld me. I have also been shaped and carried by many of you.
These groups and friendships are worth committing to once again. So, today, I offer gratitude and recommitment and hope you take the time to do the same for sake of our community.
Thanks to my Bible studies and book clubs for being places of rich conversation and learning.
Thanks to my family for such support in all that I aim to do and be.
Thanks to the congregation of First Presbyterian Church for being a light in this world and reminding me that we can do that with deep enjoyment and laughter.
Thanks to the Sheridan community for seeking to support one another and inspiring me each day.
Lastly, thanks to Rev. Doug Goodwin. He served First Christian Church and the Sheridan community for over 30 years before his recent retirement. In that time, Doug was steadfast in calling churches to "re-member" themselves. He knew that the impact we make together is almost always greater than what we can do as individuals. His work with Lunch Together and Heritage Towers stands at the forefront of this commitment, but Doug has always called us to look out for one another, especially the less fortunate. If you see him around, remember to say thanks.
Karl Heimbuck is pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Sheridan.