As this first month of the new year 2023 comes to an end, many of you are contemplating resolutions for the following eleven. What goals will we set for this year? How will we strive to change ourselves? I don’t know about you, friend, but I always find myself beginning the year with unbounded optimism, only to end the year with a fizzle. 

Jesus addresses some ideals in his sermon on the mount (Matthew 5-7). This is His “You have heard it said… but” section.

Rev. Christie American Horse is the pastor of Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene and a freelance writer. She was a doctoral candidate at Liberty University in evangelism and church planting.

