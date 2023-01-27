As this first month of the new year 2023 comes to an end, many of you are contemplating resolutions for the following eleven. What goals will we set for this year? How will we strive to change ourselves? I don’t know about you, friend, but I always find myself beginning the year with unbounded optimism, only to end the year with a fizzle.
Jesus addresses some ideals in his sermon on the mount (Matthew 5-7). This is His “You have heard it said… but” section.
“You have heard that it was said to the people long ago, ‘You shall not murder, and anyone who murders will be subject to judgment.’ But I tell you that anyone who is angry with a brother or sister will be subject to judgment. Again, anyone who says to a brother or sister, ‘Raca,’ is answerable to the court. And anyone who says, ‘You fool!’ will be in danger of the fire of hell (Matthew 5:22).
Yikes! But then Jesus brings this into the doable. He even gives us instructions. Here they are.
Therefore, if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother and sister has something against you, leave your gift there in front of the altar. First go and be reconciled to them; then come and offer your gift (Matthew 5:23-24).
Interesting that this grudge is not yours but the other guys. Could it be that God cares more about reconciliation than who’s at fault? Jesus is pulling out of His disciples an inner change that is more important than pure legalism. He’s talking about changed thoughts and hearts. He is prohibiting the attitude motivating the action.
This year we have another chance to allow God to change us from the inside out. You can hold grudges or choose forgiveness. We see God’s image in our forgiveness. The gift at the altar spoken of in Matthew 5:24 is not our idea of a gift. It’s not a Christmas or birthday present. This gift is a sin offering. The giver is asking God for forgiveness while, at the same time, unwilling to forgive his or her neighbor.
In Hosea 6:6 God reminds us, “For I desire mercy, not sacrifice…” Micah 6:8 reiterates this. “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.” This walk should affect our motivations as well as our behaviors.
1 Corinthian 13:11 reads, “When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me.” In the Sermon of the Mount Jesus calls us to grow up and get to the heart of our actions.
A good resolution to begin the year with; tackle the attitude. In this way, we can create a kinder community.
Rev. Christie American Horse is the pastor of Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene and a freelance writer. She was a doctoral candidate at Liberty University in evangelism and church planting.