We’ve moved twice in the last three months. Some of my best friends, office staff and now my parents are moving. This past week I attended a funeral of a dear friend. Nothing stays the same.
I’m convinced that the only ones that really like change are babies with messy diapers. Yet, even then, they’ll sometimes put up a fight. I used to welcome change but the older I get I resist it. I am more and more aware that change is inevitable. In fact, one thing that is for certain is that nothing stays the same.
We are assured that God never changes. “Whatever is good and perfect is a gift coming down to us from God our Father, who created all the lights in the heavens. He never changes or casts a shifting shadow.” James 1:17 NLT. Did you catch that? The Bible says that God, creator of all things, never changes or shifts His position in any way.
Leaders change. Laws change. Political views change. Relationships change. Biblical view points change. But God never changes. His word never changes. His counsel never changes. His love, mercy, grace, justice and truth never changes. His faithfulness never changes.
We change jobs. We change schools. We change towns. We change cars. We change churches. We change best friends. We change houses. But God never changes. His word never changes. His counsel never changes. His love, mercy, grace, justice and truth never changes. His faithfulness never changes.
We change clothes. We change shoes. We change our social media post. We change our mind. We change routes of travel. We seem to always be changing. But God never changes. His word never changes. His counsel never changes. His love, mercy, grace, justice and truth never changes. His faithfulness never changes.
If we repent of sin and trust in the grace of Christ alone to save us, then we belong to Christ. Our reality then is that the God who never changes, changes us! “This means that anyone who belongs to Christ has become a new person. The old life is gone; a new life has begun! And all of this is a gift from God, who brought us back to himself through Christ. And God has given us this task of reconciling people to him.” 2 Corinthians 5:17-18 NLT.
It seems that many people mistakingly think that they can change God, His word, His counsel, His life, His created order, etc. But He changes not! In reality, anyone that belongs to Christ is changed and changing daily into the new person that God has planned.
Although I’ve been experiencing many changes in my life recently, I give thanks to God for his faithfulness through every season. Today, repent of your sins and trust God with your life. Then you will be able to join me in giving God praise for the hope we receive through His constant steadfastness in a world where nothing stays the same.