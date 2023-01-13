Last Monday evening, I gathered with family and friends to watch the Bills play the Bengals on Monday Night Football. We were prepared for a fun evening.
Partway through the first quarter, following a routine pass, catch and tackle, Bills’ safety Damar Hamiln, absorbed a blow to the chest as he tackled Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgens. Hamlin made the tackle, got up, then collapsed and was motionless. Trainers and medical care providers frantically provided assistance to the fallen player, while his teammates, some in tears, knelt in prayer around their comrade.
As we watched, we learned from the broadcast team that Mr. Hamlin had received CPR before being placed in an ambulance and transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Almost instantly it was clear that this was not a routine injury. We learned later that Mr. Hamlin, only 24 years old, had suffered a cardiac arrest, his heart stopped and was restarted on the field through the heroic efforts of a Bills trainer.
As we watched the ambulance come on the field, we encountered a feeling of helplessness. What could we do? There was only one response — prayer. Pray for Damar. The camera kept showing a Bengals fan with an improvised sign that read “Pray for Buffalo #3 Hamlin.” And pray we did, we saw fans in the stadium, players and coaches on the field, and commentators in the studio in prayer.
In a society in which faith seems to be less and less important, the intervention that was most prevalent on Monday night and through the week was prayer. One encouragement that we can take from this tragedy was that our collective response was to turn things over to God in prayer. When things are bigger than us and out of our control, we can pray. Anytime, anywhere, in any circumstance. In the Message version of Philippians (4:6), Paul tells us, “Don’t fret or worry. Instead of worrying, pray. Let petitions and praises shape your worries into prayers, letting God know your concerns.”
When faced with life’s difficulties, often we come to God as a last resort, but in the situation last Monday night countless people — on the field, in the stadium and at home — came to God in prayer as a matter of first resort, which I found wonderfully uplifting. Even one of the ESPN commentators offered a prayer for Damar on national television.
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry describes prayer in this way: “Prayer matters — it brings God into the equation of life — something changes — another possibility emerges.”
As we pray, we are drawn to the supernatural power of our God, and God knows what we need far better than we do. Jesus knows that too, and that is why he taught us to pray to God in this pattern when he gave us the Lord’s prayer: “Your will be done” (Matthew 6:10).
When Jesus himself prayed in the Garden of Gethsemane, asking his father to reconsider Jesus’ journey to the cross, “Father, if you are willing, remove this cup from me. Nevertheless, not my will, but yours, be done.” God answers our prayers, in his time and in his way.
Jesus tells to pray in his name.
“Whatever you ask in my name, this I will do, that the father may be glorified in the son. If you ask me anything in my name, I will do it.” John 14:13-14. We know that when we ask in Jesus’ name, we are asking that God’s will be done.
The more we pray, the better we come at entering in conversation with God, and we see how God answers our prayers.
This week we saw a horrific injury; we saw our nation come together in prayer. And we saw prayer answered, as Damar’s condition rapidly improved from critical, to fair to good condition, and on this Monday he was discharged from the hospital in Cincinnati and transported to the hospital in Buffalo. He continues to improve. Thanks be to God, our father.
A lesson we can take from this event is that prayer brings us closer to God, it strengthens our relationship with him, and in his time and in his plan he answers us. Just ask Damar.
My prayer for us is that prayer becomes our first resort in all that life brings.
“Let us then, feel very sure that we can come before God’s throne where there is grace.” Hebrews 4:16
Mike Evers is a priest at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. He is a member of the Sheridan Ministerial Association and Pastors United in Christ.