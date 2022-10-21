Luke 18:1 begins with “Then Jesus told them about their need to pray always and not to lose heart.” Jesus then goes on to tell his disciples the parable of the unjust judge and the widow. Jesus concludes the parable with verse 8b, “And yet, when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on earth?”
There are instances when I doubt my level of faith. When in prayer, doubt disappears and God’s persistent love for all creation becomes clearer. When we pray, we may desire results from a vision of human perspective. We want God's action in response to our immediate need or desire.
When we pray, we are acknowledging God is with us, never doubting God's existence. Doubt makes its way into our soul in many ways: anger, vitriol, greed, illness, political divides, etc.
Many times, I need to remind myself that God can handle my impatience and anger with him when my world makes no sense. In emotion, we are acknowledging God has agency in our lives and can make change. The change, miracle, shift in society, may not seem evident in the immediacy of our moments. We can trust that God is with us and will respond for all humanity God’s desire and love for creation.
Jesus knew that the disciples would struggle with faith, so he gave them this prayer:
Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name, thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil. For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever and ever. Amen.
German theologian Dorothee Soelle said the experience of prayer does not lead “to a new vision of God but a different relationship to the world — one that has borrowed the eyes of God.” Borrowing the eyes of God allows us to pray with our eyes wide open as opposed to our eyes closed, being fully present to the many injustices that people face daily.
Prayer dispels doubt and opens faith. With prayer we can begin to see creation through the eyes of God.
Rather than seeing God’s action in a rearview mirror, we can witness with the “borrowed eyes of God,” God’s intention for all creation.
Continue to pray, so that when Jesus comes, he will “find faith on earth,” love for each other and love for God.
Rev. Joel Dingman leads at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and is a member of Pastors United In Christ and Sheridan Ministerial Association.