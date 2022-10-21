prayer stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

Luke 18:1 begins with “Then Jesus told them about their need to pray always and not to lose heart.” Jesus then goes on to tell his disciples the parable of the unjust judge and the widow. Jesus concludes the parable with verse 8b, “And yet, when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on earth?”

There are instances when I doubt my level of faith. When in prayer, doubt disappears and God’s persistent love for all creation becomes clearer. When we pray, we may desire results from a vision of human perspective. We want God's action in response to our immediate need or desire.

Rev. Joel Dingman leads at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and is a member of Pastors United In Christ and Sheridan Ministerial Association. 

