In 1980 we were having revival meetings at our church. We passed out flyers throughout town and knocked on many doors saying “revival is coming to Sheridan.” We believed it then and have never stop believing that our city and nation will experience a great revival and spiritual awakening.
God’s people, the church, have been made ambassadors of the kingdom of God and represent the kingdom on this earth (2 Corinthians 5:20.) The church has been commissioned by Jesus to go preach the gospel to everyone. Anyone who believes and is baptized will be saved. But anyone who refuses to believe will be condemned (Mark 16; 15,16.)
The gospel is simple. God so loved the world that he gave his only son Jesus and Jesus died for all of the sins of every person in the world past, present, and future (John 3:16) He was buried and on the third day he rose again back to life. He went back to heaven and is coming back to earth soon. All person who believe this gospel repent, and confess Jesus as their Lord will be saved. (Romans 10:9,10.)
God’s plan for and purpose for the United States is to be a nation of his people who would fulfill the great commission to preach the gospel to all nations and whose government is godly and righteous aligned with the Kingdom of God. A country that would stand with Israel.
God‘s hand and intervention formed this great country. The Pilgrims, the Puritans and the colonists covenanted with God. At George Washington’s inauguration in 1789, he prayed and dedicated our new country to God. Our nation was now ‘one nation under God.’
The United States has been greatly blessed by God. America is the greatest country on earth with beautiful cities and great universities. She has supported Israel and has sent missionaries to the far reaches of the globe.
The past 50 years, however, have seen our country turn away from God. Abortion is allowed up to the time of birth in two states.
The family has been attacked and marriage has been redefined. God and his name have been taken out of government, the schools and most public places.
We are at a crisis in our country now, COVID-19, economic and moral.
God has not forgotten his covenant with America. He is ready to restore America.
But first there needs to be repentance and a ‘return’ to God. Without repentance there can be no return.
“If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14.)
We as the church and as a country need to repent and return to God. We believe then and decree that America will have a godly, righteous government that is aligned with the Kingdom of God.
Thank you, Jesus.