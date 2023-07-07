This week we remember the sacrifice and blood that was spilled to purchase our freedom. We contemplate the Stars and Stripes and all they represent. We reflect on a battle won against tyranny. We hear the echoes of a declaration made by brave men and women long ago, so together we say, "God bless America!"
Let's celebrate! Let's be grateful for this temporal home called America. A place unlike any other on earth. A place where God, in His providence, has seen fit to put us and give us so many undeserved opportunities to flourish. Let's be grateful for this earthly kingdom that was birthed by those with the courage to declare independence from earthly tyranny. But let's be most grateful that our freedom, our life and our pursuit of happiness don't ultimately depend on this American kingdom standing or falling. But we, like the author of Hebrews reminds us, can long for an eternal place of life, freedom and the pursuit of something that transcends happiness: true eternal joy with Jesus.
Hebrews 11:16 ESV: "But as it is, they [followers of Jesus] desire a better country, that is, a heavenly one."
So, with our eyes fixed on our eternal kingdom:
1. We remember the sacrifice. A lone man hanging on a tree, spilling blood to purchase our freedom from sin and death. 1 Corinthians 15:55, 57 ESV: "O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?"
2. We contemplate the stars. Psalm 8:3-4 ESV: "When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have set in place, what is man that you are mindful of him, and the son of man that you care for him?"
3. We contemplate the stripes. Isaiah 53:5 CSB: "But he was pierced because of our rebellion, crushed because of our iniquities; punishment for our peace was on him, and we are healed by his wounds ("stripes" in KJV)."
4. We reflect on the battle. 1 Corinthians 15:57 ESV: "But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ."
5. We hear the echoes of a declaration. Galatians 5:1 ESV: "For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery." Romans 8:2 ESV: "For the law of the Spirit of life has set you free in Christ Jesus from the law of sin and death."
Life and freedom in this earthly kingdom called America was born from people declaring independence from earthly tyranny. Life and true freedom in our eternal kingdom is born in declaring utter dependence on Jesus' sacrifice alone. Remember. Contemplate. Reflect. Hear the echoes of a declaration of dependence on Jesus Christ.
By Chris Schuett is pastor at Sheridan Bible Church.