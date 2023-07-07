American Flag stock
This week we remember the sacrifice and blood that was spilled to purchase our freedom. We contemplate the Stars and Stripes and all they represent. We reflect on a battle won against tyranny. We hear the echoes of a declaration made by brave men and women long ago, so together we say, "God bless America!"

Let's celebrate! Let's be grateful for this temporal home called America. A place unlike any other on earth. A place where God, in His providence, has seen fit to put us and give us so many undeserved opportunities to flourish. Let's be grateful for this earthly kingdom that was birthed by those with the courage to declare independence from earthly tyranny. But let's be most grateful that our freedom, our life and our pursuit of happiness don't ultimately depend on this American kingdom standing or falling. But we, like the author of Hebrews reminds us, can long for an eternal place of life, freedom and the pursuit of something that transcends happiness: true eternal joy with Jesus.

By Chris Schuett is pastor at Sheridan Bible Church.

