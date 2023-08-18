prayer stock.jpg
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

Earlier this summer someone spontaneously asked me if I had a verse to share with them. In the context of that conversation I decided not to share what I thought that person should hear, but instead shared a verse that has been speaking to me all summer long. It ended up leading to a great conversation and now I’ll share a bit of that with you.

The verse I shared was Philippians 4:6, which says, “Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done.” Let’s quickly look at each of these four instructions.

Cody Haar is executive pastor at Cornerstone Church.

Recommended for you