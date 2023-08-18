Earlier this summer someone spontaneously asked me if I had a verse to share with them. In the context of that conversation I decided not to share what I thought that person should hear, but instead shared a verse that has been speaking to me all summer long. It ended up leading to a great conversation and now I’ll share a bit of that with you.
The verse I shared was Philippians 4:6, which says, “Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done.” Let’s quickly look at each of these four instructions.
“Don’t worry about anything.” I’m not one that is prone to much anxiety. However, there are times when my mind gets to racing. I tend to be a planner, so if I have an event coming up, I’m mapping everything out and identifying any potential problems. While that is good to an extent, it can lead me to trouble if I take things too far. When I start worrying, I try to remember this instruction — don’t worry. Whether or not I stop worrying, that’s a different story.
“Instead, pray about everything.” That word “instead” is critical to not worrying. Don’t worry? Ha! Very little chance of that! But if I can replace worry with prayer, I’m on the right track. Worry is an expression of faith (or lack thereof) in myself. Prayer is an expression of faith in God.
“Tell God what you need.” I have plenty of needs. There are times I’m lacking. God knows that. He knows my needs before I even recognize my needs. And God says, “come to me with your needs.” I’m all for hard work, a strong work ethic, and earning my keep. Yet there are some things that are bigger than what I can do — health issues, people issues, parenting issues, unexpected and unplanned issues. God knows the number of hairs on my head. Surely he knows what my needs are and how best to meet those needs. He invites me to take my needs to him first.
“Thank him for all he has done.” In my busyness, I have a bad habit of thanking me for all I’ve done. I’m learning, slowly for sure, to recognize all that God has done. My family has a habit of praying before each meal. As I get a bit older and hopefully more mature, I am learning how valuable this practice really is. I try to be intentional about giving thanks for the meal that the Lord has provided, for the family and company I’m with at the time and for the fact that all I have is because of the goodness of God.
Perhaps we have some common ground in regards to worry and needs. We are generally not great about admitting our needs nor giving credit to another. This verse, if we are to live it out, has potential to change our lives significantly. Let’s take time each and every day to give our worries and our needs over to God. Let’s be intentional about prayer, both when we are desperate and when we are content. And let’s take every opportunity to encourage others to do the same. It will take some courage.
I encourage you even now to take a moment to write down something you need to give to God. After that, take a moment to give him thanks for all he has done.
“Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done.”
Cody Haar is executive pastor at Cornerstone Church.