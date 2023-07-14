The Episcopal Church in Wyoming has an initiative for 2023, and it aligns nicely with our Western tradition culminating the annual Sheridan WYO Rodeo, that we are celebrating this week.
The initiative is timely and comforting, consisting of two words: Rope Hope.
Roping is about as Western as it gets, and with Sheridan being the home of the world-famous King's Saddlery, King Ropes, we all know what a rope is and that a roper has a special skill. A roper can throw a loop quickly and accurately to catch or capture a calf or steer.
But what is hope — the familiar word we use regularly with multiple meanings?
Hope is both verb and noun. As a verb it means to ‘desire with expectation’ as simple as “I hope it doesn’t rain on the rodeo.” It can also mean trust: “Your mother is doing well, I hope.” When used as a noun, hope is an ‘expectation of fulfillment or success’ “when they were young and full of hope.”
In the Christian life, hope connotes trusting in and desiring God.
Hope is confidence in God.
Hope is based on faith in God.
Hope is not the same as optimism. Optimism assumes that bad circumstances will improve with the passing of time. In contrast, hope assumes that God is faithful and he will bring about his purpose for each of us. An example of this hope is when Paul counseled Titus: “.... in hope of eternal life, which God, who never lies, promised before the ages began.” Titus 1:2
Hope is placed in those things unseen.
Paul explains this hope in Romans 8: 24-25, “Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience.”
Hope is confidence about the future, regardless of our current situation.
Have you ever planned a vacation trip, taken the trip, and returned home to find that the anticipation was just as pleasurable as the trip itself? That is hope — anticipation of future fulfillment.
Hope is closely tied to faith.
So closely in fact that faith and hope can blend into one. Hebrews 11:1 tells us, “... faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” Faith is based on the reality of the past; hope is looking to the reality of the future.
So now perhaps we have a better understanding of what constitutes hope. Hope is our source of energy. Hope is what keeps us going in the difficult valleys of life. Hope is our confidence in the future — what keeps us going.
But how do we rope this elusive hope?
Timothy Keller, in his book "Hope in Times of Fear," states there is no greater hope possible than to believe that Jesus Christ was raised from the dead. That is step one in roping hope. Belief that the resurrection really happened. Step two in roping hope, is to “know him and the power of his resurrection” Philippians 3:10. Because, as Keller points out, “If we believe that Jesus was raised from the dead, it changes everything: how we conduct relationships, our attitudes toward wealth and power, how we work in our vocations, our understanding and practice of sexuality, race relations and justice.”
Knowing that Jesus was raised from the dead, and that we will be too, gives us hope and hope gives us strength to stay true to our purpose.
St. Peter wasn’t a roper, but here is how he roped hope: “According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead….so that your faith and hope are in God.” 1 Peter 1:3, 21
I invite you to dally your rope of faith and rope some hope.