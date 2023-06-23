“There is a way that appears to be right, but in the end it leads to death.” Proverbs 14:12
As I’m sitting on the porch at the Pony, I find it amazing to watch drivers trying to make their own rules for the four-way stop. Some slow to roll but never stop. Others barely break, quickly looking both ways and keep on trucking. Still there are those who stop, seemingly confused on whether it is their turn to go or not. Some stop and then try to direct everyone else like a music instructor indicating when a person should join in this chaotic performance.
The scene is absurd, really. I see several near misses and hand gestures, (some of them not so nice). I hear honking horns and yelling. It’s almost comical if it weren’t so dangerous.
Everyone can’t be, and yet most act as if they have the right to determine their own way and create their own law. It seems that many don’t care that someone with more knowledge and greater authority than they have predetermined the necessary conduct while on the road.
Chaos and destruction ensues when we all act as if we possess our own authority and live by our own interpretation of the laws. Please note that although the law may have been written years ago, they are still in place today to help guide us in avoiding the chaos that I am witnessing. I realize this type of behavior leads to destruction.
As I watch, I caught myself saying aloud, (although quietly), “that STOP sign means something. Ya can’t make your own rules. Stop!” I say a little louder, as if the guy screeching to a halt to avoid a collision could hear me. “STOP!”
Almost immediately I think of an acronym. S.T.O.P.
S — Surrender. Each one must surrender their own wants and ideas to a greater authority.
T — Trust. Each one must trust that the law was put in place for a reason. Although we think that we know better, we must trust the authority that put it there.
O — Obey. We must obey the guidelines put into place for our own well being as well as for the benefit of others. As we do these things we experience greater
P — Peace in our lives, families, community and so on.
As I contemplate this, it reminds me of much of culture today. It seems that many think they have authority to create their own rules for their life. It appears there is little to no regard for God and his words.
There are those who try to motion others this way or that in an attempt to create “new rules” apart from God’s created order. Can you see the danger in this? We can’t all make our own rules. We can’t all be right. It seems that we fail to recognize that someone with more authority and knowledge than us has lovingly determined how we should conduct ourselves, even in 2023. God’s word, his law, can keep us from confusion, chaos and destruction.
Following God’s word will also lead us to life with our father in heaven when this life is over. Jesus said… “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”John 14:6.
With confidence in God, we must surrender to his way repenting of doing our own thing. (Sin) We should trust in God’s authority above even our own perceived knowledge. Unlike our current culture is telling us if we claim to be a follower of Christ, we are to obey His words. They will protect us and keep us from destruction. If you have been doing your own thing, I plead with you — let’s STOP!
Scott Lee pastors Bethesda Worship Center and is part of Pastors United In Christ.