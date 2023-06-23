stop sign stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

“There is a way that appears to be right, but in the end it leads to death.” Proverbs 14:12

As I’m sitting on the porch at the Pony, I find it amazing to watch drivers trying to make their own rules for the four-way stop. Some slow to roll but never stop. Others barely break, quickly looking both ways and keep on trucking. Still there are those who stop, seemingly confused on whether it is their turn to go or not. Some stop and then try to direct everyone else like a music instructor indicating when a person should join in this chaotic performance.

Scott Lee pastors Bethesda Worship Center and is part of Pastors United In Christ. 

