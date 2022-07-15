Each year as the Sheridan WYO Rodeo rolls around, I always anticipate reunions with friends and family that Rodeo Week brings. As we look forward to seeing old friends and having fun with family, I want to look back for a moment to share a piece of Sheridan, Wyoming, history that makes me proud to be a member of this wonderful community.
Recently, some of us at St. Peter’s had the opportunity to meet with Vivian Arviso and Sarah Luther, who were both past Miss Indian America honorees. Arviso won the honor in 1960; Luther in 1967. The Miss Indian American designation was part of All American Indian Days, which took place in Sheridan from 1953 to 1984. All American Indian Days was a celebration of racial harmony and interracial relations that was made possible in large part by the generosity and vision of the citizens of Sheridan.
All American Indian Days was a three-day event that built awareness between races under the motto of “an interracial project in human relations.” The celebration was fostered cooperatively by Sheridan churches, business leaders, local families and Native Americans. The annual three-day celebration, which typically hosted up to 4,000 tribal members, culminated with a Sunday interfaith service held at the fairgrounds. The worship service included many local churches, which closed the doors of their buildings and transferred their Sunday service to the fairgrounds, in a spirit that reached across many faith traditions, and fostered unity and friendship in the Lord, following the advice of St. Paul from Romans 12:10 “Love each other in a way that makes you feel close like brothers and sisters. And give each other more honor than you give yourself”. The church service was led by an American Indian pastor, and often interpreted in Plains Indian sign language.
What I find inspiring about this piece of Sheridan History is how Sheridan’s faith community, business community, and citizenry cooperated to foster racial harmony in a time when anti-racism was uncommon, well before the 1964 Civil Rights Act was passed. In visiting with Arviso and Luther we learned that our Native American brothers and sisters were welcomed with generosity and harmony that was uncommon at that time. Arviso advised that in its day the All-American Indian Days celebration was “it” as far as cultural gatherings went, and the celebration marked a positive shift in the cultural relationship between Native Americans and the community of Sheridan. The goals of this celebration were the honoring and promotion of Indian culture, and the encouragement of improved race relations.
This cultural, interfaith gathering is something we can all be proud of as citizens of Sheridan. The celebration honored racial harmony and embodied generosity and humility, fostered in the Golden Rule: “Do for others what you want them to do for you.” Luke 6:31. Sheridan’s culture welcomes the “other” into our community.
Although Jesus reminded us in Luke 9:62 that we need to look to the future: “No one who puts a hand to the plow and looks back is fit for the kingdom of God.” We cannot go back to the past, but we can use the foundation laid down by the ideas embodied in All-American Indian Days to think about being a child of God, loving our neighbor, and to help bear each other’s burdens.
As you gather with family and friends to celebrate the good life in Sheridan Wyoming, and the harmony between those of different backgrounds represented by All-American Indian Days, think of our Savior who teaches us to love one another and reminds us not to judge “Don’t judge others, and God will not judge you.” Matt 7:1
I close with a beautiful prayer by Rev. Roxanne Friday, a Native American Episcopal Priest who ministers to the residents of the Wind River Reservation.
Our Father, the Sky, hear us and make us strong.
O our Mother Earth, hear us and give us support.
O Spirit of the East, send us your Wisdom.
O Spirit of the South, may we tread your path of life.
O Spirit of the West, may we always be ready for the long journey.
O Spirit of the North, purify us with your cleansing winds.
Heavenly Father, we ask for prayers.
As we walk, the universe is walking with us
In beauty it walks before us
In beauty it walks behind us
In beauty it walks below us
In beauty it walks above us
Beauty is on every side.
As we walk, we walk with beauty
In Jesus’ Name we pray. Oose.