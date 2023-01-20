The Revelation of John is an awakening, a very frightening awakening, to say the least. The last book of the Bible records St. John’s prophetic dream. As an exiled old man, John (the beloved?) recorded his divine revelation hoping to awaken believers to God’s final judgment.
Despite our Lord’s warning of false prophets (Mt. 7:15-17) who claim they know when the apocalypse will begin (Mt. 24:36), each generation is drawn to the words of contemporary “prophets” who claim insight to the meaning of John’s scary dream. Esoteric claims of special knowledge reserved for a few have plagued the Church since it’s early beginning and continues to splinter the body of Christ. It is good to desire a deeper understanding of God’s will; and it is always comforting to know the future. Sadly, our eagerness for blessed assurance is countered by a resistance to a deeper truth. Such an awakening (as described by John) requires humility and repentance.
Some say the solitary eagle described in John’s dream (Rev. 14:6) is the United States. Maybe, maybe not. America has been blessed with riches like the promised land flowing with milk and honey. In fact, our country’s history includes an obscured footnote that confirms a national awakening to God’s will for truth and justice. The Great Awakening refers to multiple Christian revivals that began before the American Revolution and continued into the late 1960s and 70s.
The Great Awakening was the “first movement that embraced all of the 13 colonies that would eventually become the United States. Thanks to it, a sense of commonality began developing among the various colonies. At the same time, new ideas were circulating regarding human rights and the nature of government. Those ideas, combined with the growing sense of commonality among the colonies, would foment momentous events.”
The Great Awakening moved many colonists to a new understanding of divine rights “that all men are created equal. . . etc., etc., etc.” Some Americans were awakened to the atrocity of slavery. Alas, despite this revelation, many Christians were reluctant to let my people go and invented laws and doctrines that justified inhumanity for the greater good of (selective) economic prosperity.
Thankfully, the Great Awakening softened the conscience of many slave owners. Gradually, blacks were permitted literacy and allowed to read the Bible. As a result, 19th century African Americans embraced Christianity in large numbers. Unwelcome in white churches, they gathered in secret, initiating the birth of the Black Church.
For 2,000 years “being awakened” to a deeper truth has been a hallmark of Christian enlightenment. But today, being woke invokes a hostility that is unbecoming of Christ’s disciples. Perhaps it is the bad grammar that annoys us? Perhaps it is the discomfort of being forced to see something that denial can no longer mitigate? Perhaps it is the loud voices of those who have been effectively ignored that compel us to resent them?
Wish they’d shut up? There is a movement that would forbid awakening to a truth that makes us uncomfortable. Jesus taught the truth openly and said, “For those who have ears, let them hear.” Contradicting his teachings, Christian lawmakers would limit their words to avoid feeling guilty.
The Bible (from Genesis to Revelation) describes God’s desire for us to love one another. But global and biblical history reveals that we don’t hear so good [sic]. Any awakening — especially a divine one; requires humility to affect the change God wills for this broken world.
Rev. C. Vanya Mullinax is the pastor at First Christian Church.