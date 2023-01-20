The Revelation of John is an awakening, a very frightening awakening, to say the least. The last book of the Bible records St. John’s prophetic dream. As an exiled old man, John (the beloved?) recorded his divine revelation hoping to awaken believers to God’s final judgment.

Despite our Lord’s warning of false prophets (Mt. 7:15-17) who claim they know when the apocalypse will begin (Mt. 24:36), each generation is drawn to the words of contemporary “prophets” who claim insight to the meaning of John’s scary dream. Esoteric claims of special knowledge reserved for a few have plagued the Church since it’s early beginning and continues to splinter the body of Christ. It is good to desire a deeper understanding of God’s will; and it is always comforting to know the future. Sadly, our eagerness for blessed assurance is countered by a resistance to a deeper truth. Such an awakening (as described by John) requires humility and repentance.

Rev. C. Vanya Mullinax is the pastor at First Christian Church. 

