Much as I long to be out of here, I don’t believe a single day has been wasted. What will come out of my time here it is too early to say. But something is bound to come out of it.
— Dietrich Bonhoeffer
These words, written by a man imprisoned for standing up against the Nazis, speak to us today about own lives. We too long for release, and we cannot see where things will lead us. His spirituality is heroic; it inspires us. We do not know just where our lives will lead or what the outcome will be. But we can make our choices today and stand up with all our energy for the honesty and dignity which God provides.
We choose to trust life. In each tiny detail of this day we move forward, asserting our faith and seeking to know and do the will of God.
In our honest journey, we must admit life is often difficult and painful. But these facts do not describe all of life, and they do not determine how we respond. The sun rises warm and bright after a cold and dark night. The open generous smile of a small child reaches into the soft part of us all. To be strong and hardy on this spiritual path, we must be truthful about the pain and unfairness in life while holding ourselves and others in the light.
Surrendering to despair, we trade the uncertainty of options for the certainty of gloom. Then we might say, “At least I’m never disappointed this way.” Life isn’t filled only with difficulty and pain. It is also filled with people whose dignity and spirit rise above their circumstances. There are situations when great sacrifice or love and wisdom turn a problem into an opportunity and strength. If we look at what has happened in our own lives and in those of others, we have ample reason to hope.
Quakers, or “Friends” use the term concern to describe the experience of Friends who believe that God might be saying to them: “this is what needs to be done — and you are to help do it.”
“The habit of turning instinctively to God at any moment of life is of immeasurable benefit to the mind and spirit. The entreaty of the moment may be for one’s strength, forgiveness, courage, or power to endure. It may be a petition for the well being of another. It may be an involuntary expression of gratitude for joy or peace in one’s own or aspiration, this instinctive prayer may take the form of silent communion, of petition in words, or something akin to intimate conversation.”
— Agnes L. Tierny c.1930
Those words by Agnes L. Tierny more than 90 years ago still ring true today.
Each morning I meditate and say prayers for family and friends. The meditation and prayer starts my day with a positive attitude and renewed energy. On this particular day, we can think about the changes we see growing in our life. It may be unclear to some of us just what is changing or how. We may not be able to name the change or describe it until it’s in the past. Springtime brings a feeling of liberation and growth.
Quakers, or “Friends” hold before themselves three challenges: to listen to the Spirit, to love God and neighbor and to risk whatever is necessary to accomplish those goals.