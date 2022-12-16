We wish you a happy and holy Christmas. During this Advent season, we are reminded that not everyone’s Christmas will be merry. For some, the only bright part of Christmas will be fires started because of bombing.
Russian attacks have left millions across Ukraine without electricity. It will be a dark Christmas in the capital. Here at our church, we continue to decorate with sunflowers, and poinsettias, as a reminder that not everyone will enjoy peace at Christmas. On Feb. 24, Russia invaded Ukraine. As a symbol of our desire for peace in Ukraine, Elva Carroll and Linda Morris put up sunflowers throughout our church. Little did we know that this war would be ongoing, with no end in sight.
The decision to leave the sunflowers up until the war is over was an easy one. It keeps a visible reminder that we not forget the plight of the Ukrainians, and those Russian citizens who have no control over governmental actions.
As we begin to think about Joseph and Mary making that long and difficult journey to Bethlehem, and then having to flee to Egypt, our thoughts also turn, with loving hearts, to our neighbors around the world. The United Nations Refugee Agency, headquartered in Switzerland reports that at least 89.3 million people around the world have been forced to flee their homes.
The reasons vary from human rights violations, religious discrimination, violence in the streets, political unrest, war and the list goes on. Right now, the most of them come from Syria, then Venezuela, Ukraine and Afghanistan. Currently, most of them are accepted by Turkey, then Colombia, then Germany and Pakistan. Please, pray for peace throughout the Christmas season.
“If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.” Romans 12:18
May the peace, found in Christ Jesus, be with you all.
Rev. Sheila Naismith is minister at First Congregational United Christ of Christ.