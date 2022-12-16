03-28-22 SENIORS gardening 2web.jpg

A sunflower shines brightly from Stella Montano's garden last summer.

 Courtesy photo | Stella Montano

We wish you a happy and holy Christmas. During this Advent season, we are reminded that not everyone’s Christmas will be merry. For some, the only bright part of Christmas will be fires started because of bombing.

Russian attacks have left millions across Ukraine without electricity. It will be a dark Christmas in the capital. Here at our church, we continue to decorate with sunflowers, and poinsettias, as a reminder that not everyone will enjoy peace at Christmas. On Feb. 24, Russia invaded Ukraine. As a symbol of our desire for peace in Ukraine, Elva Carroll and Linda Morris put up sunflowers throughout our church. Little did we know that this war would be ongoing, with no end in sight.

Rev. Sheila Naismith is minister at First Congregational United Christ of Christ. 

