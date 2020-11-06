At the present time we are living with a worldwide pandemic — a time of rapid change, along with concerns for one’s health, safety and economic well-being.
“In 1973, scholars a Princeton University carried out a remarkable experiment. A group of theology students were told to compose a short essay on the parable of the Good Samaritan and then take it, upon command, to a specific campus building, where it would be recorded for radio.
The essay went like this:
The students waited around for that specific instruction, but suddenly an authority figure would appear and say: “Are you still here? You should have been over at the building a long time ago. Maybe the assistant is still waiting. You better hurry.”
Each of the students duly hastened off to turn in his essay. In front of the entrance to the building in question, they found a seemingly helpless person lying on the ground, coughing and moaning with his eyes closed. There was no way to enter the building without noticing this person, apparently in the greatest of need.
How did the theology students react? Only 16 of 40 subjects tried to help; the rest hurried on past the sufferer to keep their appointment. Even more confusingly, post-experiment interviews suggested that many of the subjects who had not helped claimed not even to have noticed that a fellow human being was in distress, despite practically stumbling over him.
The psychologists who conducted the experiment concluded that fewer than half of the students put aside their tasks to stop and try to offer assistance, Alfred A. Knopf wrote in 2012.
We don’t have to be the person who a saves another human in a medical crisis to be a Good Samaritan; extending the hand of friendship, kindness to others or contributing to the food bank are good examples of being a Good Samaritan.
I know that the youths saved from hunger would thank you for the financial contribution and the time you took to be a Good Samaritan.
Buying locally will support the businesses that are owned by our friends and neighbors.