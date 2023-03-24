moon stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

M

y calendar on the wall reminded me that Monday was the first day of spring, guiding my mind’s wandering to memories of past and contemplation of future physical wanderings in the Bighorn Mountains and beyond. I was reminded of and reread a sermon written by Unitarian minister Forrest Church (1948-2009), in which he eloquently guides his congregation on a journey of enlightenment. Quotations of parts of his writings follow.

Roger Sanders is the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Sheridan representative to the Ministerial Association.

Recommended for you