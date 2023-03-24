y calendar on the wall reminded me that Monday was the first day of spring, guiding my mind’s wandering to memories of past and contemplation of future physical wanderings in the Bighorn Mountains and beyond. I was reminded of and reread a sermon written by Unitarian minister Forrest Church (1948-2009), in which he eloquently guides his congregation on a journey of enlightenment. Quotations of parts of his writings follow.
Let me take you on a brief initial journey. We shall walk together to the water’s edge and follow the light of the moon wherever it may lead.
We are standing on the shoreline of a mountain lake, moonlight lapping against our boot tips, mesmerized by the golden carpet laid out across the lake as if lowered from the heavens just for us to the very place we stand. Before us, along the moon’s glorious trail, we can see all the way to the lake’s rocky bottom. Above the sunken branches, we watch the water dance and sparkle, a rack of moonbeams on each ripple’s crest. Across the lake, where the moon is rising, our path turns to liquid gold.
Standing on the shore some distance to our right a man contemplates the same view, yet appears shrouded in darkness. To our left stands a woman, her silhouette all but obscured by the blackness that envelops her.
Pondering these two apparently benighted people, we wonder to ourselves, “What can they possibly be thinking? They stand encompassed by darkness, the lake before them, flat and lifeless. If only they would join us at the foot of the moon’s luminous path, they too could bathe in celestial light.”
Henry David Thoreau once chastised the Florentine artist and adventurer Benvenuto Cellini for mistaking the aura he saw surrounding his shadow on a dew–drenched day as a special sign of divine recognition. In the moonlight, we experience a like illusion, as do (unbeknownst to us) the man and woman to our right and left. Judging only by what they see, they too may feel themselves uniquely illumined. To their eyes, it is their other neighbor and we who languish in darkness.
Expressive of both the wonder and danger of religion, on the one hand, the moon’s golden light extends a path across the lake to the feet of everyone who stands under the spell of its supernal glow; on the other, given that each onlooker sees only his or her own golden pathway, all others standing in apparent darkness, we are left with the impression that we walk the one true path alone, whereas those who fail to join us are lost.
Here nature can serve as our theological tutor. She reminds us that, in almost every way that matters, we and our most distant neighbor, sprung from a single source and sharing the same destiny, are one. This revelation, drawn from the book of nature and nature’s god, encapsulates the essence of universalist theology. To perceive things as they are, not merely as they appear, we must view them with parallax vision. We must imagine seeing them through others’ eyes as well as through our own.
Reverend Forrest Church has encouraged us all to recognize a few of the many freedoms we hold dear: The inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equity and compassion in human relations; acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth; a free and responsible search for truth and meaning; the right of conscience and the use of the democratic process; the goal of world community with peace, liberty, and justice for all; respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.
Roger Sanders is the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Sheridan representative to the Ministerial Association.