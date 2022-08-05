Do you struggle with guilt? Does guilt sometimes gnaw at your insides? Perhaps there’s a memory of something you’ve done in the past that you just can’t seem to shake?
I know that from time to time, I’ll experience a trigger. A trigger could be a song on the radio, a familiar movie or some other event that brings back a memory that I’d just as soon forget. It could’ve been an unkind word to someone I care about, or some mean thing I did when I was younger. (As a very tall, skinny teenager, I frequently became the target of torment and quickly learned how to become good at tormenting myself).
As it turns out, guilt plagues most of us. The question is, what can we do about it? An essay written by Wilfred McClay called "The Strange Persistence of Guilt" describes the nature of McClay’s own guilt when he writes, “You and I see a picture of a starving child in Sudan and we know inwardly that we're not doing enough. Whatever donation I make to a charitable organization, it can never be as much as I could have given. I can never diminish my carbon footprint enough or give to the poor enough. … Colonialism, slavery, structural poverty, water pollution, deforestation — there's an endless list of items for which you and I can take the rap."
Is there an answer to our problem of guilt? Yes, there is. What if I told you that someone has willingly taken on all the guilt of all the bad things that everyone in the world has ever done? Because of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, 2,000 years ago on a Roman cross, God in heaven will no longer remember the sins of those who trust in this most powerful work in all history. Notice what the text of Hebrews chapter 8 verse 12 states, “For I will be merciful toward their evil deeds, and their sins I will remember no longer.”
If God were to appear to you today, and you were to ask Him, “What is the worst thing I’ve ever done?” His answer would be, “I don’t remember!” That’s right, He doesn’t remember!
Are you done with the guilt that you’ve been feeling? Would you like to have your slate wiped clean? The answer is very simple, place your faith, hope and trust in the one who can take away all your guilt. In the Book of John, chapter 5 verse 24, Jesus Christ states, “I tell you the solemn truth, the one who hears my message and believes the one who sent me has eternal life and will not be condemned but has crossed over from death to life.”
Are you tired of trying to atone for your own sins? Do you wish someone could come along and take that load off your chest? Someone did, His name is Jesus, and He’d love to hear from you right now.
Chad Cowan is the senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Sheridan.