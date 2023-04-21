“Praise God from whom all blessings flow;
Praise Him all creatures here below;
Praise Him above ye heavenly host;
Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost.”
The doxology, this beautiful expression of faith, was penned by Thomas Ken in 1674.
It is believed the inspiration for Thomas’s composition came from 2 Corinthians 13:13. “The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God, and the communion of the Holy Spirit be with all of you.”
Eric Law in his book “Holy Currencies” espouses the first line of the Doxology,
“Praise God from whom all blessings flow ‘’ to define his concept of healthy, sustainable and missional qualities in a community. Law outlines six examples of ministries that need to “flow” or have currency to build and sustain the cycle of blessings, which is the circular connectedness of the six currencies.
The first of these is the currency of time and place. This is described as paid and volunteer time that community members offer either in their respective worshiping community or externally to the wider community.
The second currency is gracious leadership, which is described as the skills, tools, models and processes to create gracious environments of mutually respectful relationships.
The third currency is relationships, which are the internal and external networks of mutually respectful connections.
The fourth is the currency of truth. Law describes this as the ability to articulate, individually and corporately, the experiences of different individuals and groups in a community, the neighborhood, the city or town, the nation and the earth.
The fifth currency is wellness. This is the state of being healthy: physically, socially, economically, ecologically and spiritually within a church or ministry, the neighborhood, the town and city, nation or the earth. Sustainable wellness requires regenerative and circulatory flow of material, human, financial and natural resources.
The sixth and final currency is money. Something that is generally accepted as a medium of exchange, a measure of value or as a means of payment.
The flow of these six currencies is what gives them value. The exchange of currency is what circulates and regenerates resources, making ministry sustainable and missional.
“The earth is the Lord’s and all that is in it,
the world, and those who live in it;
For he has founded it on the seas,
And established it on the rivers.” (Psalm 24:1-2)
This Psalm tells us everything belongs to God because God created everything. God renews and recreates the earth so that there is an abundance of resources for all to share and enjoy.
April 28, Compass Center for Families is recognizing St. Peter’s as the “2023 Champion of Local Children.” This honor is possible because the Sheridan area is blessed with an abundance of the six holy currencies, as described by Eric Law. From worshiping communities, to profit and nonprofit entities, to individuals, the Sheridan area is blessed by God with the flow of ministry resources.
It is with deep gratitude and appreciation that St. Peter’s accepts this recognition. It is also with deep gratitude and appreciation that we are able to live, work and worship in a community that lives the life of the doxology; “Praise God from whom all blessings flow.”