Hiking down the path with my dog,
I think I hear the murmuring of voices.
Are the spirits trying to talk to me?
If so, what secret does it want me to know?
Aw no, it’s the babbling of the creek
flowing over the rocks.
I feel the sun and the warm breeze on my skin,
I hear a cry in the forest.
Is this the spirits calling out to me?
If so I can’t make out the urgency.
Aw no, it is the trees rubbing together from the breeze.
The yellow and peach of the turning
aspens light up the draw ahead
From where I hear faint chattering coming from the aspens.
Is it the spirits whispering to me?
If so the words are too soft to make out.
Aw no, it is the chattering of a bird I don’t recognize.
Aw yes! The spirits are speaking to my heart.
The mind is incapable of deciphering
its meanings and wisdom.
But the heart can hear and understand this language
which is so evident by the feeling that
starts deep in my chest and radiates outward.
My heart translates it to my soul, that place
between body and spirit:
It says to me,
Come spend time with me,
Come know me,
Come play with me,
Take care of me,
We are one my brother.
— Gary Senier, Quaker
Gary’s words resonate with many people:
“If you are seeking creative ideas, go out walking. Angels whisper to a man or women when they go for a walk.” — Raymond Inmon
“Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts. There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature — the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter.” — Rachel Carson, Silent Spring
Gary’s words resonate deeply with those who follow Quaker faith. In the silence of Quaker Worship we seek to hear that ‘small, still voice’ of spirit. Whether Quaker or not, we all seek creative ideas from time to time — perhaps when we have a problem resting heavily on our minds or when we are simply in a bad mood. We need to refresh ourselves at those times.
Refreshment doesn’t solve a problem, but it can revitalize us. Sometimes when we are feeling hopeless, we neglect to care for ourselves, and may even overlook the obvious: we are not our problems; relief is close at hand. Time in nature can be a hike in the mountains, a round of golf, spending time with those we love, a walk along Little Goose Creek in town, or working in a garden. Spirit will find us and our troubles will feel small in comparison to the grandness of the natural world! We must learn our own best methods for being refreshed — ways that allow angels to whisper to us.
As I look up at the Bighorn Mountains I am reminded of the awe and beauty
God has given us — my faith and spirit are strengthened. We are replenished by the natural world, and it is our obligation to cherish and protect the natural world that has been given to us and future generations. We must all do our part in being good stewards of God’s gift of nature.