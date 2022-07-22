Religion
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

It is common, amongst all humanity, to be so lost in thought that we do not hear a word from the person with whom we are supposed to be conversing. We can sit through classes, lectures and even read a book and miss every word spoken or written. All because we are thinking about something else.

Right after Jesus had fed 4,000 people with seven loaves of bread and a few fish (Matthew 15), His disciples were lost in thought about food. They had missed Jesus’ confronting the false teachings of the Pharisees, and with their one-track minds proceeded to miss Jesus’ lesson on influence and authority (Matthew 16). Jesus had used yeast as a word picture of growing influence and authority in their lives. Because the disciples were thinking about food and the implications of the miracle of Jesus feeding the 4,000, they had missed the point of His teaching.

Terral Bearden is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church and a member of Pastors United In Christ. 

