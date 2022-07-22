It is common, amongst all humanity, to be so lost in thought that we do not hear a word from the person with whom we are supposed to be conversing. We can sit through classes, lectures and even read a book and miss every word spoken or written. All because we are thinking about something else.
Right after Jesus had fed 4,000 people with seven loaves of bread and a few fish (Matthew 15), His disciples were lost in thought about food. They had missed Jesus’ confronting the false teachings of the Pharisees, and with their one-track minds proceeded to miss Jesus’ lesson on influence and authority (Matthew 16). Jesus had used yeast as a word picture of growing influence and authority in their lives. Because the disciples were thinking about food and the implications of the miracle of Jesus feeding the 4,000, they had missed the point of His teaching.
Because they were thinking about worldly stuff, they were missing out on learning about faith. Jesus even called them “men of little faith” (Matthew 16:8). Their distractions and obsessions kept them from listening to Jesus and counting as important what the Son of God counted as important. Therefore they sought to steer the conversation to their concerns instead of following the steering of Jesus. In John 3 we see Nicodemus assuming he should direct a conversation with Jesus with a short list of his interests. Jesus refused to talk about anything but Nicodemus’ need to be born again. The disciples were still learning the lesson of the final authority of Jesus a year later.
Jesus was warning His disciples about thought thieves. They were tangled up in the teachings and writings of the authorities of their day and ignoring the authority of The One walking in their midst who has no beginning or end. Instead of the God of the universe being their standard of thought and life, they were judging God and life by their experience. They, finally, heard Jesus and gave Him their full attention. They started thinking about what He was thinking about and building their lives on His teachings (Matthew 7:24-27). They were learning to be on guard against all teachers but Jesus (John 14:6).
We are no different than Jesus’ disciples. We need to give Jesus our full attention and put all the other influences in our lives under His control and evaluation (Romans 12:1-2). We need to take inventory of all the influences and authorities of our lives and by the leading and power of God replace them with Jesus and His Word (The Bible). Anything less is idolatry (Exodus 20:3).
Terral Bearden is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church and a member of Pastors United In Christ.