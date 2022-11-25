"Christmas was on its way. Lovely, glorious, beautiful Christmas, upon which the entire kid year revolved." — Ralphie, "A Christmas Story"
When is Christmas "on its way" for you? When does your anticipation begin?
When I think of the holidays, I think of a time for anticipation. Anticipating a warm time of the year graciously positioned in our calendars just when things start to get cold and bleak. A time in our home around a fire with family and friends. I also anticipate a hectic, commercial time of year that used to begin the fourth Thursday of November, but now seems to begin on Labor Day or something.
I also can't help but anticipate harder, colder and bleaker days ahead with the way our world is breaking. I think of those who may have a hard time anticipating anything good this season, those who've lost homes or family or friends. I have friends in the Czech Republic who are trying to help many Ukrainian refugees — all women and children — get settled in a land foreign to them because they know they won't have a home to go back to in which to celebrate anything, this season or maybe ever.
In the Bible, in Leviticus, we can read all about God's holidays. These seven feasts were to be set apart from all other days in the calendar year to gather, remember, rehearse and anticipate what it meant to be God's people. To celebrate God's deliverance from slavery. To rest and remember His provision of a home. To anticipate a celebration, a feast of feasts, when God sets everything right and makes all things new.
All of this makes me ask: As one of God's people delivered from slavery to sin by the shed blood of Jesus, what am I really anticipating? How should this holiday season readjust my expectations to rehearse and remember as I should right now?
The New Testament authors help me answer my questions:
Paul says, "For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us." Romans 8:18
John says, "Beloved, ....we know that when He appears we shall be like Him, because we shall see Him as He is." 1 John 3:2
Peter says, (we were)..."born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading." 1 Peter 1:3-4
The author of Hebrews tells us the people of God "look forward to the city that has foundations, whose designer and builder is God" that though they "were strangers and exiles on the earth.... they desire a better country, that is, a heavenly one. Therefore God is not ashamed to be called their God, for He has prepared for them a city." Hebrews 11
This holiday season what are you anticipating? Our greatest gift has come in Jesus. A massive celebration in our true home is coming.