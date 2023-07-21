Have you ever noticed cracks on the interior walls of your home? Do your doors stick to their frame? Does your home smell like mildew? Does your home’s flooring seem to be sinking in areas? Have you seen cracks on the outside of your home on the foundation?
These are all signs that your house has a bad foundation. It could mean that your house is somehow getting water underneath your house. Maybe, whoever built the house didn’t take the time to build the foundation up to code, and now, you are having to deal with the issue.
Let me ask you another question, have you ever felt like your life is falling apart? I have. There have been times where I have noticed weak spots and uncertain areas in my life! Maybe you have been there or are there with your life, and just like when you have an actual bad foundation, it can be scary, stressful, and you don't know what to do! I can’t help you with your physically bad foundation, but I can speak to the foundation of your life.
The Bible tells us in Matthew 7:24-27, “Everyone then who hears these words of mine and does them will be like a wise man who built his house on the rock. And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house, but it did not fall, because it had been found on the rock. And everyone who hears these words of mine and does not do them will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand. And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell, and great was the fall of it.” (ESV)
I don't know everything about you, and you don't know everything about me, but I know that both of us will encounter “storms in our life. Storms could be the loss of a loved one, losing your job, a pandemic, or times of stress or depression. The storms of our life reveal what we are founded on. As a Follower of Christ, I am founded on the teachings of Jesus. I put all my faith and trust in what he has said. Therefore even in the storms of life, I don't have to fear, because God is with me! That doesn't mean I won't go through some hard things, but I know that God will always be right there with me. Because I have repented of my sin, I can trust that, and you can too! But if you trust in money, your job, a certain political party, or your own knowledge, you are building on a weak foundation.
Those things will at some point let you down. I don't want that to happen to you. God wants to guide you and be your rock. So repent, trust and believe in him today.
Chandler Lee is discipleship pastor at Bethesda Worship Center and member of Pastors United in Christ.