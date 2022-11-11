In a world full of division, anger and resentment how are we affected? In Luke 15 Jesus tells a story of two sons: one had left to go his own way and seek his own fortune. The other has stayed with the father and worked daily in the fields.
When the younger son who had left returns, the father throws a party. Upon hearing about the party, the older son reacts as follows:
“Now his older son was in the field, and as he came and drew near to the house, he heard music and dancing. And he called one of the servants and asked what these things meant. And he said to him, ‘Your brother has come, and your father has killed the fattened calf, because he has received him back safe and sound.’ But he was angry and refused to go in. His father came out and entreated him, but he answered his father, ‘Look, these many years I have served you, and I never disobeyed your command, yet you never gave me a young goat, that I might celebrate with my friends.
There are a few lessons we can glean from this exchange. First off, sometimes considering ourselves to be right can be a dangerous place. If we consider ourselves to be right, we can easily justify doing the wrong thing; it takes me .02 seconds to justify myself. Considering oneself to be the right one among other thoughts, actions and opinions leads us directly into the realm of self-righteousness and judgement of others.
The next thing is that resentment will keep oneself out of the party.
The older son was perfectly welcome to come into the party and celebrate the safe return of his younger brother. As a matter of fact, his father even came and begged him to go in, but he refused. The only thing keeping him out of the party was himself and his anger that has led him down the path of resentment and unforgiveness. If this party is representative of heaven, he is in quite a quandary because he has placed himself as the one obstacle between himself and providence.
Finally, resentment and unforgiveness will blind one from the blessings that are all around you. Resentment hyper-focuses one’s mind on all that is wrong. It is the opposite of gratitude which will free you from the prison of a mind dwelling on the insufficient. The reality of the parable is that the father had divided his wealth with his sons and the older son would have received a double portion, yet his words and perspective are “you have never given me anything.”
If in this season you find yourself focused on all that is wrong and deficient in the world around you, make a list of what you are grateful for. Don’t allow a seed of bitterness to take root.
Philippians 4:8 instructs us to dwell on things that are true, honorable, right, pure, lovely and of good repute. If there is anything worthy of praise, dwell on this.
Tri Robinson is a member of Pastors United in Christ and pastor of The Rock Church.