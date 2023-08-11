In Mark 8:27, Jesus asks his disciples a question. Let’s read the text together. “Now Jesus and his disciples went out of the towns of Caesarea Philippi; and on the road, He asked his disciples saying to them, ‘Who do men say that I am?’”
Caesarea Philippi was high above the Sea of Galilee and near a major spring that feeds the Jordan River. So with a full view of the Jordan River Valley before them, Jesus asks his disciples, “Who do men say that I am?” The story begins in chapter 6 when Jesus is rejected by his hometown of Nazareth. As a response in verses 7-12, Jesus sends his disciples out two by two, giving them power over unclean spirits. He sends them, commanding them to take nothing except a staff. “Bring no money, no bread and only one tunic.” Jesus is trying to teach the disciples to become dependent upon their heavenly father.
Then in Mark 6:30-44, Jesus feeds the 5,000, from five loaves of barley and two small fish. Feeding the 5,000 was to teach the disciples that God will provide, but the lesson is lost. Jesus sends the disciples ahead of himself, and while the storm rages, Jesus walks on the water, and the disciples are scared, thinking it is a ghost. Meaning, despite the power they possessed when sent out two by two and the feeding of the 5,000, they still had no idea who Jesus is. Finally, Peter starts to get it, but he takes his eye off Jesus, and Jesus must rescue him from the angry and troubled waters of this world. The lesson: those who do not keep their eyes fixed on Jesus will drown in the troubled waters of this world.
Chapter 7 opens with Jesus and the Pharisees in a discussion as to what causes defilement. The issue at stake is spiritual defilement. Jesus makes clear that it is a matter of the heart and not what we eat or the ceremonial laws that are kept. But the Pharisees are unconvinced, showing their lack of faith in Jesus.
Therefore, Jesus takes the disciples to the area of Sidon and Tyre. While there, a Syro-Phoenician woman shows more faith than the Pharisees and disciples have shown. As they leave, Jesus heals a deaf-mute, again showing the disciples the power Jesus had that could only be given to him by God the father and Jesus’s total dependence upon his heavenly father.
Again, Jesus feeds 4,000 men, but this isn’t enough for the Pharisees; they still seek a sign to show Jesus is the Messiah. But Jesus refuses to show them a sign, then warns the disciples of the false teaching and actions of Herod and the Pharisees. Jesus describes them as “leaven.” Jesus asks a question of his disciples, “How many baskets were left after feeding both the 5,000 and the 4,000?” The answer is 12 for the 5,000 and seven for the 4,000. An indication that God, through Jesus, is feeding the Old Testament Church the true gospel message, but they and the Pharisees refuse to believe. But many are not Jewish who do believe.
This brings us to the only miracle that had to be performed twice. Jesus leads a blind man out of Bethsaida and heals him for the first time, but he only receives partial sight. It was to illustrate to the disciples the partial view of the gospel they and the Pharisees have. But Jesus, through God the father, heals him the second time to illustrate the healing which occurs when our faith is placed in Christ. Jesus instructs this man not to tell what has happened. Jesus and his disciples head to Caesarea Philippi. On the way back from Caesarea Philippi, with all we have just discussed going through the disciples’ minds, Jesus asks them, “Who do they say that I am?” The answers varied, but Jesus rephrased the question and asked, “But who do you say that I am.” Peter finally answered, “You are the Christ.”
With a view of the Jordan Valley before them, Peter acknowledged Jesus as the Messiah, and Jesus began to teach them of his upcoming death. Jesus and the disciples started a slow, purposeful walk to Jerusalem, where Jesus would soon be crucified.
When reading the scriptures, are you convinced Jesus is the Messiah, or do you think he is someone different like the Pharisees believed?
Lester Bentley is pastor for the Sheridan Seventh-day Adventist Church.