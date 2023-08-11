In Mark 8:27, Jesus asks his disciples a question. Let’s read the text together. “Now Jesus and his disciples went out of the towns of Caesarea Philippi; and on the road, He asked his disciples saying to them, ‘Who do men say that I am?’”

Caesarea Philippi was high above the Sea of Galilee and near a major spring that feeds the Jordan River. So with a full view of the Jordan River Valley before them, Jesus asks his disciples, “Who do men say that I am?” The story begins in chapter 6 when Jesus is rejected by his hometown of Nazareth. As a response in verses 7-12, Jesus sends his disciples out two by two, giving them power over unclean spirits. He sends them, commanding them to take nothing except a staff. “Bring no money, no bread and only one tunic.” Jesus is trying to teach the disciples to become dependent upon their heavenly father.

Lester Bentley is pastor for the Sheridan Seventh-day Adventist Church. 

