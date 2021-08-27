The news is discouraging these days. Exceedingly frustrating. Confusing. Sad. For feeling people, the compassion meter has pushed the needle far into the code red zone. The litany of hurting people at home and around the world makes for a lengthy prayer list. For thinking people, the mind has been working on overload trying to figure out how to move forward into a healthy state of being. It is a challenge to think clearly through the consequences of decisions.
Religious people, of all people, should be keenly aware of the unseen powers that fill the air with foolish talk and actions. To be clear, we are not talking about the silly talk of a comic devil. No. No. The powers of the air, as spoken of in the letter to the Ephesian Church in the late first century, are the powers of unhealthy thought process, politics that inflates the benefits of a select few, and the promotion of misinformation about virus control. Those are but a few of the powers of the air in our time. Powers that should be addressed and confronted by the church.
Alas, those powers are difficult for the human creature to face head on. Whether it be the refugee issue that comes with the collapse of the Afghanistan government or the fourth wave of expansion of the coronavirus, the issues are much bigger than any one person can wrap their head around. They are called powers for a reason. The powers do not just disappear because you think they are unfair. They have a cunning nature to strike with a vengeance. What does an individual do? Pray. You turn to the Holy One to seek a wisdom beyond all earthly powers.
With prayer on your lips, you then pause to reflect on suffering and how you might be a source of strength in conflicted chaos. Prayer does not give you permission to drift off into magical thinking as if God will somehow magically fix the world’s problems. God, who loves the world, does not magically fix human suffering. Those who say God will protect them from the virus are gravely mistaken. God gave you a brain. God provided the ability for science to develop the resources to prevent illnesses through vaccines. It’s not magic. It is thoughtful response as to what makes for well being in a threatening world.
After you pray and reflect, you prepare to take positive action. Jesus, our Lord and teacher, did not stay secluded in the safety of his home territory of Galilee. Jesus got up and confronted the powers in Jerusalem and Rome with a righteousness from above. You have every right to complain mightily about the nasty consequences of violence. We have seen it in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and now Afghanistan. Same tragic scenario. It’s what violence does, glories in chaos. The question is: What are you going to do about it?
You could spend your energy pacing the floor in anxiety or rushing down to your coffee club and spouting off your opinion. Or, you could do some research into compassionate organizations that offer care in difficult situations. Care that resonates to the compassion that is tugging at your heart and mind, calling out to you for assistance. If so, then get out your check book and give generously to that mission. It is remarkable what God can do with small resources. Your gift, added to others’ gift, begins to offer tangible care in a broken world. Getting a vaccination is also evidence that you care not only about yourself but for the wellbeing of your community. It’s prayer, reflection and action in motion.