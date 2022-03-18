There’s a movie that came out a few years ago about a yeti who discovers a “smallfoot” (human) and nobody believes him. He sets out to prove the existence of the smallfoot and discovers that so much of what he had been taught growing up wasn’t the truth. One particular song in this movie struck me with this line, “Dig beneath the surface. Find the lessons there to learn, and then dig deeper.”
We tend to live off of what we have been taught since childhood, never thinking to dive below the surface and seek answers for the many questions we have. A common theme I have seen is people “living their truth.” But what does that mean? Is your truth the correct one? Or is mine? How do we know which one to live by? So, I pick up my metaphorical shovel, and I start digging, and I challenge you to start digging too. The hardest part is knowing where to start.
The pastors and ministry leaders in this town are eager to help people find answers to their questions. Any number of them will be willing to join you for a cup of coffee and help you dig. I do understand that some of you out there have been hurt by the church and may feel uneasy reaching out. There are many books out there where people have started the work for you, and you can dive in and see if what they found is accurate. One book you could start with is “New Evidence that Demands a Verdict” by Josh McDowell.
As a believer in Jesus as my savior, I use 1 Thessalonians 5:21 (NASB), “but examine everything; hold firmly to that which is good,” as a reminder to never put down that shovel. Even our churchgoing members need to dig, to make sure what they are being fed by their shepherds is truth. It is very easy to fall into the routine of sitting in church every week, to hear what is spoken in the pulpit, then immediately forget what you heard.
You too must dig deeper. Take notes on the sermon, pick up your Bible and search out the truth, and don’t stop. If you find something that doesn’t seem to match up with what your pastor taught, get with him and talk it out. You don’t get to put the shovel down just because you found a comfortable church to sit in.
Lastly, I leave you with another line from that song, “Don’t leave any stone unturned. Be the seeker of the truth. Listen when you hear it calling you.” You have questions, you always will. You can bury it and try to forget, but they are always there. Pick up your shovel and start digging. You may not find all the answers you’re looking for, but it will be a start.