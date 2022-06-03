Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.