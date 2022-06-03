The stained-glass window over the new entrance to my house of worship is the Pentecost window. A window dedicated to foster children. It is a window filled with colorful ribbons representing the movement of the Holy Spirit. At the center of the window is a tongue of fire. Holy Spirit fire.
This Sunday, the church gathers to worship in celebration of the gift of Pentecost. Pentecost was a Jewish festival created to celebrate the spring harvest.
Jewish faith was a faith that highlighted the importance of God and family. Father Abraham and Mother Sarah, Isaac and Rebekah, Jacob and Leah and Rachael, the 12 family groups of Israel down through the generations. Jerusalem was not only the place to worship God in the temple but a place to gather at the festivals where families — brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles and countless cousins — came together to nurture friendship.
Everyone was related to everyone. Israel was a nation of brothers and sisters through the ages. Extended family was everywhere. With the spring harvest came the blessing of fresh food. Food was brought to Jerusalem in abundance. People sang and danced and enjoyed the blessing of friendship in the presence of the holy one and the company of family.
Into this family religious celebration of gratitude for God’s generous gift of food comes the Christian experience of Holy Spirit. Luke tells us in the book of Acts the first disciples were praying. Suddenly, the wind blew, the house shook with excitement as tongues of fire rested on each person. After hiding in fear of being singled out because of Jesus’ crucifixion, the disciples find their voice. They rushed to the streets of Jerusalem to proclaim in languages everyone could understand, telling all they met about God’s ability to transform the cruelty of humanity into an act of sacrificial love for the redemption of all creation.
Peter stands in the middle of that Pentecost celebration to confront the horrors of Jesus’ cruel death, calling the people to repentance, urging each listener to examine their lives and take responsibility for their behavior. He uses that pointed word, “you.”
You.
I suspect there were many in that crowd who were quick to say, “Not me.” “I didn’t do it.” “I wasn’t there.” And that would bear some truth.
Scripture is clear, there were people on Jesus’ side. Yet, Peter’s emphasis on “you” does call listeners — all listeners throughout the ages — to a life of self-examination, where motives are explored and behaviors are questioned. There, in the reflection on your life, the Spirit of holy love shakes your false assumptions and gives voice to a thoughtful life. There, on Pentecost, the church proclaims a good word that you are forgiven, offered redemption and welcomed into holy friendship.
Do you hear Peter preaching to you? You. Open your life to the movement of that good Spirit and enjoy the blessings of holy friendship.