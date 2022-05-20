“Once the game is over, the king and the pawn go back into the same box.”
— Italian proverb
Much of our time has been spent saying, “I’m not good enough for that job;” “She’s too good for me;” or “ I don’t deserve that compliment.”
Sometimes we have been very status-conscious because underneath we felt unworthy. And some of us have an exaggerated sense of entitlement and seem to avoid or even demonize those we see as “other.” Both sides of this human condition prevents all of us from growing into our full potential in the best of circumstances. In the worst, many people struggle endlessly, needlessly, throughout generations.
True humility occurs when we stop shaming or inflating ourselves and begin accepting ourselves as no worse and no better than anyone else. Then all people are our peers. In the sight of God we are all equal — and status games that had at first seemed so important are ultimately silly.
Proverb 22:2 states, “The rich and the poor have this in common, the Lord is the maker of them all.” Galatians goes on to say, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all in Christ Jesus.”
“We all should know that diversity makes for rich tapestry, and we must understand that threads of the tapestry are equal in value no matter what their color.”
— Maya Angelou
Diversity refers to the great variety of human characteristics ways that we are different even as we are all human and share more similarities than differences. These differences are an essential part of what enriches humanity.
Quakers believe all people are born equal and worthy of love, regardless of difference.
On this basis Quakers work for equality in all areas of social, cultural, legal, political and economic life, rejecting artificial distinctions of race and social status.
As a wise woman once said, “Tell your children and grandchildren that we all walked out of Africa arm in arm.”