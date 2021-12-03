Christmas is thick with drama.
At home, our focus is on making the house feel festive, preparing the children for a “merry Christmas” and giving thought to how best to welcome guests — children and parents and neighbors — into our homes.
At our places of work, thoughts of holiday cheer abound. Whether you consider yourself religious or not, preparations are in motion for the holidays. Difficult to comprehend that only 170 years ago, back to the 1800s, American culture was intentional at tamping down enthusiasm for Christmas. Some states even had laws designed to keep Christmas an ordinary day. Even the Congress of the United States of America refused to take the day off.
Today, legislative leadership make it a priority to go home for Christmas holidays. And rightly so. At the darkest time of the year, we all need to reflect on thoughts that bring pleasure, on giving and receiving, on peace and good will, on joy.
At church, there is drama of a different kind. At church, the drama shifts to that wonderful cast of original Christmas characters. Mary and Joseph, Elizabeth and Zechariah and their newborn sons, John and Jesus. Oh, and don’t forget those older characters, Simeon and Anna.
It is a multigenerational celebration of God moving in their lives in a special way.
Oh, and what about those shepherds and wise sojourners? Can’t forget them. Oh, and those angels. How they inspire us to sing!
Of course, in modern times, we are insistent on making sure the animals get included in the story, as if those sheep and camels were family pets pulling ornaments off the tree. Nevertheless, the fun of the drama is recognizing everyone is invited, everyone is included, as politics and pandemics and other cares of the world are put in proper perspective for a moment of human unity.
This Sunday, at Christian worship, we light the second Advent candle and hear the Benedictus read. Zechariah’s endearing words to his son. In my mind, I can see this new dad, an older parent who has prayed mightily for God to bless him with a family, holding his dear son to his breast and softly saying: “And you, child, will be called . . . .” Those words have to be some of the most personal words in the whole Bible.
Zechariah’s words offer wisdom to modern ears. We — you and I — have endured COVID-19, and then the delta variant and now the dark clouds of the omicron variant are projected into our future. The prayers on our lips are: “Please, God, can’t it wait to the New Year? Let us get through Christmas first.”
The father’s words to his newborn son are timely. Proclaim the movement of the Holy One breaking into life in surprising ways. Proclaim the path of peace. Proclaim forgiveness. Living in pandemic times has painfully shown too many times how anxious we can be to step on one another.
Forgiveness? Ya, we need it.
Peace? Show us the way.
Holy moments? Watch for the Spirit.