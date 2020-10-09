Racism is the most deadly, serious, heinous and egregious issue challenging America today.
Bahai’s believe that to deny or ignore this vitiating enemy is to ignore the development of our immortal souls and to ruin the peace and security of the entire body and the collective spirit of mankind. It exposes this country to the great physical, intellectual, moral and emotional danger to which our civilization has ever devised.
It has impacted billions of Black lives for more than the last 400 years, afflicted the generality of mankind with its lies, its manipulations and its evil corrosiveness for at least or longer than that. It has twisted and continues to devastate our human and social relationships.
It is said “racism is America's original sin.” Have we forgotten about sin? Baha’is believe it to be the most fundamental condition eroding away our values, ideals, hopes and spiritual laws of the universe. Have we forgotten about sin?
“Know ye not why we have created thee you all from the same dust? That no one should exalt himself over the other. To act like the beasts of the field is unworthy of man. Those that befit his station and dignity are forbearance, mercy, compassion and loving kindness towards all the people of the earth.”
— Baha’u’llah
Civilization has mostly gone through the stages of infancy, childhood and adolescence. It is not time for it to pass into the stage of maturity by dismantling racism from our lives forever and taste the divine elixir prescribed by the divine physician.
For far too long, the human race has clung to idle fancies and vain imaginations squandering its precious resources and its energy to promote the falsities of racism.