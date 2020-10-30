Such different times we are in, and I am realizing the title of this article will have an entirely different meaning to us today than it did not so many months ago.
Today, we are wearing masks for an entirely different reason than what will be discussed in this article, however, for Halloween, many in America will don a mask and head out to parties, trick or treating etc.
We wear masks to be someone else, put on a façade or hide in plain view. A mask is a means of deception, whether to deceive others or oneself, the mask changes what is seen in the mirror.
Jesus spoke quite firmly to the religious elite of the day, a sect of Judaism called the Pharisees. As a matter of fact, he called them hypocrites. The Greek for hypocrite is “hypo” meaning “under” and “crite” meaning “mask.” So the actual definition of a hypocrite is someone living behind a mask.
The Pharisees were relying on their ability to fulfill religious tenets. They believed these validated their own righteousness. The reality is that we all live, to some degree, behind a mask.
Some masks are intended to portray us as glamorous and beautiful. We hide behind things like our education, our job position, our bank account, what we drive, how big our home is or how much influence we wield. Some masks are meant to be shockingly ugly and grotesque. Some hide behind a mask of rebellion and anti-establishment, finding meaning in how contradictory they can be to any type of “norm.”
Either way, these masks hide the real us.
Jesus invites us to take off the mask, to be real with the mirror and stop covering over what we don’t want to see. The reality is the things we look to bring us identity and purpose will not do it. We don our mask and busy ourselves with the things this world offers, but find ourselves anxious, exhausted and overrun.
The truth is, trying to be someone we aren’t or to continually impress the people and world around us is exhausting.
Matthew 11:25-30 says, “Come to me all who are weary and heavy burdened and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”
Jesus invites us to take off the mask, stop toiling for things that have no real significance and simply live and work with him. God wants for us to receive our identity through him, the one who created us. When we find our purpose in the things God designed for us, we find the work is easy and the reflection in the mirror is tolerable.
Jesus offers an open invitation: Whosoever calls upon the name of the Lord will be saved — Acts 2:21. Time to come out from behind the mask and see the real you.
Will you take a look?