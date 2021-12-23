Friday, Dec. 24
2 p.m.
• worship service, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 102 S. Connor St.
4 p.m.
• candlelight and communion service, Bethesda Worship Center, 5135 Coffeen Ave.
• Christmas Eve gathering, Real Life Church, 118 W. Fifth St., traditional Christmas hymns
• carols and communion, Cornerstone Church, 4351 Big Horn Ave., also livestreamed online at cornerstoneofsheridan.org or on YouTube
• worship service, Illuminate Church, 38 S. Main St.
• carols, candlelight and communion, Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 Crescent Drive
• St. Peter’s Choir sings and children’s pageant service, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1 S. Tschirgi St.
• worship service, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 102 S. Connor St.
4:30 p.m.
• candlelight service, First Baptist Church, 3179 Big Horn Ave.
• candlelight and communion worship service, Dayton Community Church, Dayton Community Hall, 410 Bridge St., candle lighting will be outdoors so dress appropriately for weather
5 p.m.
• puppet ministry children and family service, First United Methodist Church, 215 W. Works St.
• worship service, First Presbyterian Church of Sheridan, 2121 Colonial Drive
• worship service, Sheridan Bible Church, 444 W. Alger St.
• holy mass, Holy Name Catholic Church, 260 E. Loucks St.
5:30 p.m.
• carols and communion, Cornerstone Church, 4351 Big Horn Ave.
• candlelight service, The Rock of the Bighorns Church, 1100 Big Horn Ave.
• communion, carols and candlelight service, Sheridan Wesleyan Church, 404 W. Brundage Lane
6 p.m.
• candlelight service, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 3179 Big Horn Ave.
• worship service, Story Community Church, 4 Ponderosa Drive, Story
• mass, Our Lady of the Pines, 34 Wagon Box Road, Story
• mass, St. Edmund’s Catholic Church, 310 Highway 14, Ranchester
• worship service, Ranchester Community Church, 1000 Dayton St.
7 p.m.
• choral evening prayer service, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1300 W. Fifth St., candlelight service
• carols, candlelight and communion, Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 Crescent Drive
• handbell choir service, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1 S. Tschirgi St.
• worship service, First Presbyterian Church of Sheridan, 2121 Colonial Drive
• candlelight and communion service, First United Methodist Church, 215 W. Works St.
• Christmas Eve service, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 100 W. Works St.
• communion, carols and candlelight service, Sheridan Wesleyan Church, 404 W. Brundage Lane
Late evening services
• 8 p.m., holy mass, Holy Name Catholic Church, 260 E. Loucks St.
• 11:30 p.m., candlelight and communion service, Bethesda Worship Center, 5135 Coffeen Ave.
• midnight, holy mass, Holy Name Catholic Church, 260 E. Loucks St.
Saturday, Dec. 25
9 a.m.
• Christmas Day divine service, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1300 W. Fifth St.
• mass, Holy Name Catholic Church, 260 E. Loucks St.
• Rite 2 service, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1 S. Tchirgi St.