Happy New Year! Fresh starts and new beginnings can bring a lot of hope and changes in lifestyle for many people.
We love the thought of a new job or promotion, of dropping those Christmas pounds or creating new habits to improve ourselves. Our New Year’s resolutions start, workouts begin and excitement is in the air. It is amazing to see what a clean slate can offer you.
Over the last couples years, we have learned that as new years start we can have tons of plans and goals that don’t always work out the way we wanted. We have seen vacation plans canceled, loss of jobs, masks and quarantines from sickness, weddings delayed and online Zoom meetings become normal. Really, life is a number of steps of uncertainty.
Uncertainty is having doubt, not being reliable or not having certain knowledge. In a world where we feel we have control, we find out that we have little control over most of our life. For many, this is uncomfortable and plain scary. Walking into a new situation with little to no control isn’t exactly something for which people line up.
When it comes to 2022, I have some goals and plans I am hoping will work out properly, but as I have heard many times before, “only time will tell.” Truly, the only certainty of this new year is uncertainty.
Romans 8:38-39 said, “For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
The writer of Romans — Paul — is saying here that it is no use putting our hope in the stars, in angelic powers or heaven or hell. Now we can find ourselves looking at the government, our political party, financial stability and many worldly things to find our hope. All these will continue to bring uncertainty into our lives.
In a life of uncertainty, there is something that is certain: Jesus as king.
The love of God is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow. As I think about how good God is, I am always amazed at how God’s love never ends. As I look at my life, I know there have been many times I have missed the mark. Like Adam and Eve at the beginning of time, we have all messed up our relationship with God through our sin. But God, in all greatness and love for us, chose to restore our relationship with Him through his one and only Son, Jesus.
A familiar Bible verse for many is John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
God loved the world. He loved us even when we mess us. It also shows how much he loves us by giving his precious son. We have the chance to respond to this love he shows us by daily following him.
So as we look forward to a new year, let us celebrate the one certainly we are promised, that regardless of what we have done or will do, God will always love us.