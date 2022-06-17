Is God signaling us? It’s like an on/off switch, an SOS, only we’re the people in trouble.
I would like to make this a lovely article about how God’s skies are so blue and the mountains so incredibly green, but there’s a whole lot of weirdness around what is going on. At some point, we lost sight of the fact that when we do whatever we like, we harm ourselves, God’s earth and our brothers and sisters in Christ.
God’s signaling is getting stronger. I was out at Parkman a couple weeks ago on an Indian Taco run, when I heard the rain. Nothing startling about that, but when the two cooks walked over to the windows and the wait staff did the same, I knew something was up. The hail came, also not a huge surprise, but the cooks said this was different, something they had never seen…ever. I thought what they said was kind of scary, but then I don’t really understand.
God signaled again. In between my neighbors saying, “oh, this is just Wyoming,” the floods arrived tearing homes from their foundations and throwing them into the river. Record flooding, mudslides and extreme damage have closed Yellowstone. We are not alone. Extreme heat in the east, wildfire in the southwest, and lots of the same around the globe.
It appears that we are consistently being put in situations where we must work together. The pandemic has shown us this fact. Now climate change, the same, for, “The Earth is the Lord’s and all that is in it, the world, and those who live in it” (Psalm 24:1, 1 Cor 10:26). Caring for God’s creation is part of our role as servants in God’s kingdom. Years ago, I began worrying about “space junk,” but it looks like the immediate “junk” is right on our doorstep.
As God’s people, is there any hope here? Yes, as you will remember how quickly the earth began to heal itself when most everyone was in lockdown during the height of the pandemic. Who can forget those startling pictures of cleared pollution in India? In a short space of time, urban areas were recording massive reductions in a range of pollutants associated with internal combustion engines.
Please embrace the global perspective, as what our neighbors are doing affects us too.
“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.”
— Galatians 6:2