It has been a year and four months since my wife and I picked up stakes, sold the house and moved to the wild West called Wyoming. It was a new beginning as we began pastoring a five-church district. Little did we know that our life and the lives of those around us would change so drastically.
The year 2020 started normally and as typical as most years do. Life was busy, quickly falling into a routine. The people, churches and the work were terrific. Then in mid-March, life changed forever. Some might be old enough to remember when Kennedy was assassinated or the murder of Martin Luther King. Even more of us will remember the events of 9/11. Each of these events changed us and our society at large. I suppose we could name many more. Then along came 2020, which has slowly ground us down and worn us out and forever been imprinted as a nightmare on our hearts and minds.
This year will forever leave its toll upon us, from pandemics to a record number of forest and prairie fires, along with many other natural disasters. There has been political and social unrest, the likes of which we have not seen since the 1960s and early ’70s. People, the world over, wonder what 2021 will bring, but more importantly, many wonder if this is the beginning of the end.
Jesus’ disciples had recently experienced a life-changing or rather an earth-shattering event. Just 40 days before, they had witnessed the most horrific scene they could have imagined. Their master, their friend, their Messiah was hung upon a cruel Roman cross. Before this event, Jesus had changed their life and their world. When Jesus yelled out into the awful blackness those words, “It is finished,” Jesus hung his head and died. As those words escaped his lips, all hope slipped from the disciples.
Now, 40 days later, their life was about to change again. Jesus was talking to them about returning to his father in heaven. The disciples must have been devastated. Jesus has miraculously returned from the dead, and now he is telling them that he is about to leave them again.
But before he left, Jesus spoke words of comfort to his disciples, and they serve as words of comfort for us today. In the last half of Matthew 28:20, Jesus speaks these words of comfort to the disciples that still serve as words of comfort for us today.
“Lo, I am with you always,” he said to his disciples, and he will be with us "to the end of time.” As this exceedingly strange year comes to an end and 2021 begins, let us remember these words by Jesus: “Lo, I am with you always even until the end of this age.” Jesus is our only hope and our only sure thing that life has to offer.