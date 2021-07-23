It’s so hot the ice cream truck melted. It’s so hot that I saw a dog chasing a jackalope, and they were both walking. Some would say that it is as hot as hell, or at least as hot as the hinges on the gates of hell.
But they would be mistaken.
No one can comprehend the horrors of hell (and most feel uncomfortable thinking about it), but hell, like heaven, is a real place. Heaven and hell both exist, and we know this because scripture tells us so. Revelation 20:14 says, “Then death and Hades were thrown into the lake of fire. This is the second death, the lake of fire. And if anyone’s name was not found written in the book of life, he was thrown into the lake of fire.”
Do you realize that Jesus spent more time warning people about the dangers of hell than he did in comforting them with the hope of heaven? You can’t believe in heaven without believing in hell. Trying to separate them is not possible from a biblical point of view. Yet how many people, including some Christians, believe in heaven and that they are going there when they die, but don’t even consider the alternative (or don’t even believe in that H-E-double-toothpick place)?
It’s human nature. How many of us believe that it will always be the other person who gets cancer, who dies tragically in an automobile crash or who will suffer through any of a million other horrible circumstances? Have you ever noticed that in movies when characters die suddenly and unexpectedly that they have a look of surprise frozen on their faces?
Some of us will know that we are about to die when the time comes, but most of us, statistically speaking, will pass from life to death at a time unbeknown to us. One day we’ll wake up like every other day we have ever lived without a clue “this is the day.” Death is a part of life; it happens to each of us. Only God knows the when, the where and the how. Could be today, could be tomorrow or it could be many, many years from now, but it will happen on the day called “one day.”
And, unfortunately, just because we don’t want the bad thing called “going to hell” to happen to us after we die, no amount of “hoping that we go to heaven” will be able to keep us from going to that literally “God-forsaken place.” There is only one way to both avoid hell as an eternal destination but to ensure eternity in paradise and that is through Jesus Christ. “I (Jesus) am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” John 14:6
The Bible says a lot about both, but let’s focus on heaven. The Bible says when we reach heaven, our struggles with sin will be over because nothing unclean will be allowed to enter in. All will be right because all that is wrong will be in hell.
Only those whose names are found in the Lamb’s Book of Life will be in heaven (and if you aren’t in heaven, there is only one other place you can be). In heaven, we will no longer face the limitations and challenges we face on earth. Scripture also promises that God is preparing a place for us now (see John 14) and that should give us comfort if Jesus is our Lord and Savior.
However, God has also prepared another place called the Lake of Fire/hell that should terrify us if we have not accepted Jesus as Lord and Savior. Each place, heaven and hell, prepared based on our desire while alive on earth. If we want nothing to do with God, if we desire to be separate from him in life, then he gives us the desire of our hearts in death: a place where we will cry out his name for eternity and he will not reply because he is not there. Forever tormented not just by the eternal flames in a forever body that cannot die again and will feel every pain for eternity without the relief of death but being eternally separated from God.
On the other hand, if we choose to follow Jesus, choose to seek communion and fellowship with God while alive on earth, we will also receive the desire of our hearts in heaven. Eternity with God as our loving Father and we as his heirs; a forever of joys indescribable in forever bodies that will never grow old, will never feel pain, and will forever rejoice.
On a hot day like today, I am reminded of the choice that we all must make this side of that day called “one day.” I am so happy that I know where I will spend eternity if “one day” ends up being “today.” How about you? Because those in hell would give anything for even one moment of relief by feeling a day as cool as today.
One last thought: For those who choose eternal life in Jesus, this life on earth is as bad as it ever will get; for those who choose eternal death and separation from God the Father by rejecting Jesus Christ, this life is as good as it ever gets.