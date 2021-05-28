Ever think there must be more to this than I am experiencing? The heart of the gospel or “good news” is that Jesus came into the world to pay the penalty for sin so that we might be set free from the penalty of sin. This however is not the end of the story. God did not intend to just forgive us but to actually give us an entirely new form of existence.
2 Corinthians 5:17 says, “Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.” Paul wrote this as a man who knew firsthand the transformative power of the gospel. Formerly known as Saul, Paul had tried to eradicate the church, imprisoning and killing Christians, a religious self-righteous zealot, he believed he was doing God’s will until an encounter with the risen Christ on the road to Damascus left him a changed man.
His former self and lifestyle were completely undone and remade in Christ and he walked away from all that he had known and practiced. His former convictions and concepts of right he considered rubbish in comparison to a newfound life in Christ.
God does not intend that we would be a forgiven shell of a person, but that we would walk in newness of life. In Luke chapter 15 starting in verse 11, we see a story of the transformation of a son that was lost and is found, a story in which the father declares that he was formerly dead, but now is alive. The father here is not talking in terms of physical life and death, but of spiritual life and death. It wasn’t until the son had exhausted all his resources that he realized that the place to be was back at his father’s house. He then left everything behind that he had believed would give him identity and purpose and he returned to his father where his real identity was restored.
We tend to treat salvation as the destination, yet Jesus related salvation to a birth, a new life that should be followed by growth. We often do not move further than salvation; we simply don’t pursue the healing and wholeness that God has for us. We are content to say we are saved and move on with the distractions of this world while holding onto the habits and struggles that inhibit our growth and forward movement.
Isaiah 61 shows a progression of healing with a purpose in mind. He came to “bring good news, bind up the broken-hearted, proclaim liberty to captives, open prison doors, proclaim the Lords favor, to comfort those who mourn, and to give us beauty in the place of ashes.” It doesn’t end there!
There is purpose for the restoration: that we might be “oaks of righteousness,” a symbol of stability. That we might be a “planting by the Lord for His glory,” that we might rebuild the ancient devastation, repair ruined cities. That the brokenness of the past might find a way to wholeness and healing through God’s people who have received that in their own lives. Want to see change in this world? It starts with me. Want to see healing in the world around you? Let go of what’s in your hands and recognize that it is but rubbish in comparison to the “incomparable worth of knowing Christ” (Philippians 3:8).