SHERIDAN — Sheridan's Mike and Connie Turley would rarely go more than a few days without knocking on a door or visiting a Bible student as part of their volunteer ministry. That abruptly changed in the spring of 2020 when Jehovah’s Witnesses suspended their in-person public ministry, meetings and large conventions. Sheridan was no exception, with the local Kingdom Hall on Big Horn Avenue appearing to be left empty.
Two years later, though, the Turleys are busier than ever.
Mike Turley admitted writing letters to his neighbors wasn’t something that came naturally.
"I've found my letter writing skills have improved," he said. "I try to make sure my letters are supportive in these difficult times."
This new form of ministry has provided additional benefits. For example, the Turleys both have mothers that need care and that would be difficult if they were visiting neighbors personally.
“Staying home and carrying out the ministry by writing letters is a great advantage,” Mike Turley said.
For Witnesses like the Turleys, their modified methods have not decreased their efforts in reaching out to those in the community.
Last year, the international organization reported all-time peaks in the number of people participating in their volunteer preaching work, increased attendance in Zoom meetings and more than 171,000 new believers baptized. In the past two years, more than 400,000 have been baptized worldwide.
“Staying active in our ministry while remaining safe has had a powerful preserving effect on our congregants and communities,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The wise decision not to prematurely resume in-person activities has united us and protected lives while comforting many people in great need. The results speak for themselves.”
The number of Jehovah’s Witnesses grew 3% in the United States in 2021 alone, matching the most significant increase for the organization over the past decade and the second-largest percentage increase since 1990.
Some, whose ministry or attendance at religious services had slowed prior to the pandemic because of age and poor health, said they feel reenergized with the convenience of virtual meetings and a home-based ministry.
For Connie Turley's mother, advanced age and deteriorating health meant she wasn’t able to be out in the door-to-door ministry or attend in-person meetings like she used to. This shift to a virtual platform has proved to be a blessing for her.
“She writes letters to her neighbors, and there are a lot of times she wouldn’t be able to go to a meeting, but she’s always logged on for the meetings,” Connie Turley said.
Others in the community have benefited from this change as well. Previously, local Jehovah’s Witnesses volunteered their time to contact every resident via an in-person ministry. That posed a problem. With so much area to cover in this rural setting, congregants have had difficulty reaching all their neighbors. It took many long hours to drive the rural roads, and sometimes people wouldn’t be home once they arrived. Since their ministry became home-based in 2020, they have been able to reach out to nearly all in the area through letter writing or phone calls. This has yielded positive results.
“I was able to see a Bible student complete her study and be baptized,” Connie Turley said. ”It would have been impossible to do that without Zoom studies and meetings.”
In addition to video conferencing, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, translated into more than 1,000 languages, has also leveraged the organization’s outreach by offering an online Bible study course. To attend a virtual meeting locally, visit jw.org and type in “find a meeting” in the search bar.