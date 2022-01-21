When Judas Iscariot walks out of the Last Supper to betray Jesus, there is only a “party of 12” remaining. This small family of disciples will soon be cast out of their synagogues to form a new family of faith as they turn the world upside down in Jesus’ name. They have no credentials, but the opposition will recognize them as having “been with Jesus.” They are not just disciples, they are family.
To Jesus, “discipleship is family.” That is why he spends all night in prayer to God before choosing his 12 disciples. He brings them into the inner circle of his life and patiently nurtures them through teaching and reproof, through his example and experience, through betrayal and denial, and always through love. When told that his mother and brothers are waiting outside to see him, Jesus points around the room at His disciples and calls them “his family.”
What still has the greatest impact on my life today? The vivid memory of three men and their families as they open their homes and hearts to me as a teenager. They reach out to me when I am heartbroken. They invite me to stay after Bible study for popcorn. They teach me a trade. They correct me in love. They take me on trips to other cities to preach the Bible. I listen to their advice as I date girls and sit under their counsel before getting married. I come to them as our children go through trials and they don’t make me feel like a failure as our kids make unhealthy choices. They stand by me until each one gets their heads screwed on straight. They recommend a major career move that changes my life by demanding proactive faith.
I check in often to share my journey as a husband and father. I see the inside of their humanity as well as their godliness. I see them raise their children and suffer doing the work of the ministry, I stand in for them in pastoral ministry as they fight cancer, and at last, I speak at their funerals. Men and women of this caliber pay the cost of true discipleship by extending family to others.
Jesus loves his disciples during his ministry on earth, and he loves them to the very end. He shows them the full extent of his love so we in turn can show the same love to others. By this shall all men know that we are His disciples, by our love for one another. A new commandment He gives us, that we love one another as He has loved us. The full extent of this love is found in family and that is why God sets the solitary in families.
New people visit churches all the time, not just to find sound Bible teaching and authentic worship but to experience belonging. If they do not find real connection, they will move on. God’s desire is to add people to our family of faith as we demonstrate his love. Welcoming the visitor and the stranger creates belonging. Belonging opens the door to believing; and believing ultimately affects behavior. That is true discipleship, that is family, and family is forever.