Do I have your attention with that statement? I hope so. This is an article that we need to hear. Please take time to read this article to receive its message.
Our world is in a mess. Our community is hurting. We are looking for answers, healing and love. In the midst of our pain, I hear encouragement in the form of phrases such as “Try kindness," "Be nice" and even “Can’t we all just get along?”
I try to practice a great deal of kindness myself and I thank you for the good deeds that you offer to others. While I agree that a little kindness can make a difference in someone’s day and can help someone endure a difficult season, the reality is that what we need right now is much more than “being nice."
Our world is in the condition it is in, not because people aren’t kind. I have traveled to many places around the world. I have been in various settings in many states around America. Overall, I have observed that most people are generally nice. So what is the problem? Many today have rejected Jesus as Lord and Savior, trusting in their kind deeds alone to save themselves and to save our world. That’s the problem.
Kindness alone is not the answer. The light we need to guide us through these dark times is The Light of the World, Jesus Christ. (John 8:12) Because many have rejected Jesus and the truth of God’s Word, we see a world of sin and brokenness. Our only hope for this world is to turn to Jesus. Kindness is not the light of the world. Jesus is.
Don’t get me wrong, to “be nice” is commendable, but it’s just not enough. When Jesus is the Savior and Lord of our life, then his light shines through us with his kindness. “…let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that everyone will praise your heavenly Father.” Matthew 5:16 NLT.
Did you catch the last part of that verse? Our good deeds should shine out like a light for the purpose of pointing others to praise our Heavenly Father. It is to help others to see Father God more clearly.
Kindness is certainly seen in this passage, and encouraged, but it is clear that our good deeds alone are not enough. God must be glorified through the acts of kindness. He should be the one looked to and the one receiving all of the praise. Our acts of kindness should help to turn our world to Jesus Christ, our only hope and light for our world.
“Try kindness?” I believe many are doing that. In fact, they do it well. Yet we are still searching for answers to the hate, violence and abuse that seem to prevail. So what are we missing? Perhaps it is the understanding that our kindness has no power to save us or anyone else.
“God saved you by his grace when you believed. And you can’t take credit for this; it is a gift from God. Salvation is not a reward for the good things we have done, so none of us can boast about it.” Ephesians 2:8-9 NLT.
Let us admit we are sinners in need of a Savior. Let us repent of trusting in our good deeds to save us. Let us repent of our disobedience to God and turn to Jesus with all of our heart. Only Jesus can save. He alone is our light and our hope.
Keep being kind. Yes. But point others to God through your kindness. He is the only answer to the issues in our troubled world. Trust him as Savior and Lord today. When Christ’s light shines through us, and lives turn to him, then his love and kindness will change our world.