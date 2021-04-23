"Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.”
— Harriet Tubman
High school graduation is just around the corner. What is each graduate’s journey after this life-changing event?
The greatest athlete of all time was Jim Thorpe. He arrived at Carlisle Indian School in 1904 from the Sac and Fox Indian reservation in Oklahoma. Jim Thorpe came to Carlisle as a raw athletic talent who developed into a track star, professional football and baseball player. Besides being a fantastic athlete, Jim won the 1912 intercollegiate ballroom dancing championship.
On the morning of his competition in the 1912 Olympics, his shoes were stolen. Luckily, Jim found two shoes in a garbage can. But one of the shoes was too big, so he had to wear an extra sock. Wearing these shoes, Jim won two gold metals that day.
Will any of you become a world class athlete?
Possibly not.
But you all share the raw talent of Jim Thorpe.
Amanda Gorman is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, as well an award winning writer and cum laude graduate of Harvard University. Malala Yoousafzai is the youngest Nobel Prize laureate, who is a human rights advocate. Haley Arceneaux, age 29, cancer survivor, will become the youngest American in space, joining others on the Space X Inspiration 4 later this year.
As each of you struggle to achieve career goals, remember what you share with Jim Thorpe and the four women listed above. Even though you have worn out shoes or face other obstacles, you will succeed. There is no elevator to success. You have to take the stairs.
Life after graduation can feel like a drop after the peak of a roller coaster – terrifying sure, but also exhilarating and well worth the trip! With the journey after graduation will come the realization that even though it was challenging at times, you really enjoyed the experience and are prepared for your next step.
“Life is an improvisation. You have no idea what’s going to happen next and you mostly are making things up as you go along.”
— Stephen Colbert